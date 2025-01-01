Learn And Play® Montessori School Announces Opening of Its Moraga, California, Early Education Program

Learn And Play® Montessori School opens its Moraga campus, offering Montessori + STEM daycare, preschool, and kindergarten programs.

MORAGA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Learn And Play Montessori School, a leading provider of early childhood education in the San Francisco Bay Area, is excited to announce the opening of its newest campus in Moraga , California. Families can now look forward to innovative daycare , preschool, and kindergarten programs that combine the Montessori method with a play-based approach focused on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math). Located at 1695 Canyon Rd. in Moraga, California, this state-of-the-art facility is now ready for students.Kiran Grewal, Co-Founder of Learn And PlayMontessori, explained: “We are excited to bring our Montessori plus STEM methodology to the beautiful community of Moraga. Our program inspires curiosity, creativity, and a passion for learning in children as young as 18 months. We believe that education is an investment in the future, and we are dedicated to creating a dynamic, nurturing environment where children can thrive.”Interested parents and guardians can check out the newly updated content at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/moraga/ . The Moraga campus offers a comprehensive range of programs tailored to the unique needs of young learners. The daycare program provides a nurturing environment where children aged 18 months to 3 years are encouraged to explore and develop early cognitive and social skills through hands-on, STEM-focused activities. The preschool curriculum integrates foundational learning in math, science, and language with play-based exploration, fostering problem-solving and critical thinking. For kindergarten-aged children, the program introduces collaborative STEM projects and age-appropriate technology, preparing them for future academic success while nurturing independence and confidence. The campus’s thoughtfully designed classrooms and spacious outdoor areas provide an ideal setting for children to grow academically, socially, and emotionally.MORAGA CALIFORNIA EARLY EDUCATION NEEDSMoraga is known as an affluent community in the East Bay with many two-income households; such households are often overjoyed at the top-quality Montessori- and STEM-focused educational programs that help kids acquire a foundation for lifelong learning at the earliest ages. As a town steeped in history and natural beauty, Moraga provides the perfect backdrop for Learn And Play Montessori’s unique educational approach. The campus reflects the community’s commitment to enriching the lives of its youngest residents, offering a blend of academic excellence and opportunities for outdoor exploration. Enrollment is now underway, and spaces are filling quickly. Families are encouraged to book a campus tour to experience firsthand the dynamic learning environment and meet the dedicated educators at the Moraga campus. Those seeking curriculum-specific information are referred to pages such as the daycare page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/daycare/ as well as the preschool page at https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/preschool/ ABOUT LEARN AND PLAYMONTESSORI SCHOOLLearn And PlayMontessori School ( https://www.learnandplaymontessori.com/ ) is an early childhood education company focused on expanding its Montessori + STEM™ preschools and curriculum. Founded in 2008, the mission at Learn And PlayMontessori School is to inspire children to become self-confident and motivated individuals, providing opportunities for each child to reach their highest potential. Offerings include daycare, childcare, preschool, PreK, TK, kindergarten and after-school education in Fremont, Danville, and Dublin, California, with a passion for combining Montessori + STEM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math).

