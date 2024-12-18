TCEQ approves fines totaling $1,026,970

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $822,678 against 30 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: four air quality, one Edwards Aquifer, two industrial wastewater discharges, three multi-media, one municipal solid waste, five municipal wastewater discharges, one petroleum storage tank, eight public water systems, and two water quality.

Addition, on Nov. 26, Dec. 10, and Dec. 17, the executive director approved penalties totaling $204,292 against 75 entities.

Agenda items from today's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2025. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel.