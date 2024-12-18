December 18, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Announces Charges in Elder Abuse Investigation
OAG’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit Assisting In Investigating Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced charges against 18 individuals in connection with an ongoing investigation into elder abuse and neglect at the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Colonial Heights, Virginia.
On October 5th, 2024, the Colonial Heights Police Department received a complaint of possible elder abuse and neglect from the Virginia Department of Adult Protective Services involving a recently discharged patient from the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Colonial Heights Detectives began investigating this facility after a patient died. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia was contacted and is conducting an abuse and neglect investigation related to the death.
Investigators from the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, Colonial Heights Police Department, and the Virginia Department of Health opened an investigation into the death.
On December 18th, 2024, investigators from all three agencies, along with representatives from the Colonial Heights Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, arrested five individuals and issued warrants for 13 others. Charges include seven counts of felony abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult, two counts of misdemeanor abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult, two counts of obstruction, and 27 counts of falsifying patient records.
In June 2024, Attorney General Miyares announced the creation of the Elder Abuse Investigation Center for Central Virginia, designed to improve coordination across local jurisdictions in order to investigate and prosecute elder abuse cases, including physical assault, neglect, sexual assault, violent crimes, and suspicious deaths in nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and private residences.
If any member of the community has information regarding this incident, please contact the Colonial Heights Police Department at 804-520-9300. If you have information, but would like to remain anonymous, please contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660 or submit a tip using the mobile app.
The Office of the Attorney General has no further comment at this time as this investigation remains ongoing.
