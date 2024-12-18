[U.S.] Supreme Court to hear TikTok case before ban deadline

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear TikTok’s challenge to a law that would ban the popular social media app next month unless it sells itself. The case is set for oral argument on Jan. 10, nine days before TikTok is scheduled to be shut down in the U.S.

