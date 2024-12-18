ICYMI: EPA approves California's request regarding efficiency standards

In case you missed it: Today the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved California's request for a waiver of preemption for the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) regulation. For more than 50 years, California has maintained nation-leading auto emissions standards in order to protect air quality. Today's decision by the EPA enables California to implement more protective efficiency standards. Washington is one of 17 states that follow California's efficiency standards on vehicle pollution.

"Efficiency standards make it possible to slash pollution from the vehicles we drive," said Gov. Jay Inslee. "In the fight against climate change, states have always had the ability to move farther and faster than the federal government. This decision is a big boost to our efforts to expand clean, affordable transportation options."

The state Department of Ecology's website includes more information regarding vehicle emissions standards in Washington.

Below is the full text of the release from the U.S. Climate Alliance which Inslee co-founded in 2017 and currently co-chairs.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Climate Alliance — a bipartisan coalition of governors representing approximately 60 percent of the U.S. economy and 55 percent of the U.S. population — issued the following statement today in response to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) approval of California’s request for a waiver of preemption for the Advanced Clean Cars II (ACC II) regulation:

“The Alliance welcomes today’s decision from EPA, which empowers America’s climate-leading states to go further, faster to stamp out climate pollution,” said U.S. Climate Alliance Executive Director Casey Katims. “This action means cleaner air in our communities, lower costs and expanded choice for consumers, and more good-paying jobs and investment in manufacturing across America.”

This waiver approval benefits not only California, but all states and territories that choose to adopt the ACC II rule to protect their communities, advance their emissions-reduction targets, save consumers money, and protect public health. To date, 11 other Alliance states have adopted the ACC II regulation. Additionally, 19 Alliance states have established lead-by-example state zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) fleet requirements.

States and territories across the Alliance are also implementing the complementary policies needed to get more clean cars on our roadways. This includes offering state-level incentives for electric vehicles and at-home chargers, leveraging investments through the federal National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to expand public charging availability, working with utilities to expand investments in ZEV infrastructure and otherwise prepare for vehicle electrification, and establishing electric vehicle-ready requirements to ensure new housing and parking facilities will accommodate electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Today’s action follows a letter sent by the Alliance to EPA in February encouraging approval of California’s ACC II waiver request.

In April and September, the Alliance also encouraged EPA’s timely authorization of California’s In-Use Locomotive Regulation (IULR) and waiver approval for the Advanced Clean Fleets (ACF) regulation, respectively. Decisions from EPA are pending.