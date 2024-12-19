Peruvian artist will exhibit at The Holy Art Gallery

Maria Suarez

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DIVERSITY OF PERU IN NEW YORK

Peruvian Artist to Exhibit at The Holy Art Gallery

María Alejandra Suárez will captivate the Big Apple with her photographs of the country's most beautiful landscapes. The Holy Art Gallery is a group of art galleries specializing in curating exhibitions and art fairs at both local and international levels.

Since childhood, María Alejandra Suárez felt a special connection with the camera. This passion for photography led her to explore diverse corners of Peru. Now, with a rising career, Suárez will share with the city of New York, USA, the diversity of her roots through her photographic art.

The Peruvian artist will present her work in an exhibition at The Holy Art Gallery in New York. In the Big Apple, the young artist will continue to capture experiences and emotions in each of her photos, taking a piece of Peru with her.

This exhibition promises a visual journey through María Alejandra's creative universe, where beauty, emotion, and Peruvian identity intertwine, offering visitors the chance to learn and discover a little more about Peru's essence.

On December 20th, the digital exhibition will begin, where she will present a selection of her most recent works.

THE ARTIST

María Alejandra's talent has been internationally recognized, earning prestigious awards such as the Talent Prize Award at the Teravarna Art Gallery in May 2024 and the Artistic Excellence Award at the Blue Koi Gallery. "These recognitions are a testament to her dedication and artistic vision, showcasing various Peruvian landscapes, highlighting her love for the country, and spreading the country's diverse landscapes," reads a press release.

With a master's degree from the School of Visual Arts in New York, Suárez feels that she now has the tools to stand out in the global scene while never forgetting her roots. Additionally, her warm family portraits capture the bonds that unite people and the importance of preserving memories.

"I want my work to be a source of inspiration for other Peruvian artists, and together we can show the world the richness of our culture and creativity," says the artist enthusiastically. Her goal is to continue inspiring other artists and new generations of Peruvian photographers, proving that great goals can be achieved.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.