Advance praise for "The Leadership Genius of Elon Musk."

New book is endorsed by Newsmax CEO, two anchors, a podcaster, and a bestselling author

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis Kneale refers to his forthcoming book on Elon Musk as “my future bestseller” and explains, “I’m manifesting.” Now HarperCollins, which will publish “The Leadership Genius of Elon Musk” on January 28th, has released a peek at the back-cover blurbs for the book.

Kneale, a media strategist and host of the podcast “What’s Bugging Me” on the Ricochet platform, offers Eleven Lessons of Elon, aimed at helping “the rest of us” harness Musk’s approach to life and business and apply it to our own pursuits.

“It can help you live a better life—or feel better about the life you live,” says Kneale, who previously was the managing editor of Forbes and an anchor at CNBC and Fox Business Network.

In support of the new book, which is up for pre-order now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-a-Million, Kneale has lined up endorsements from an enviable array of impressive personalities. They include:

Megyn Kelly, podcaster and former anchor at Fox News and NBC, who writes:

“For a man who wants to save the world—literally, he does—Elon Musk has far too many outraged, uninformed critics. This book lays out his strengths and presents the passionate defense that Musk has earned. Well done, Dennis Kneale.”

Chris Ruddy, founder and CEO, Newsmax:

“(Elon Musk) is a force of nature, and this book’s eleven lessons reveal how you can tap into the power of Elon Musk.”

Joe Kernen, anchor of “Squawk Box” on CNBC:

“Saving the planet and colonizing Mars are less essential than saving free speech and rescuing Twitter from the ‘woke mind virus.’ He did it for us, and we owe him.”

Charles Payne, anchor of “Making Money” on Fox Business Network:

"While everyone talks about the vision of Elon Musk, none of his successes could have happened without his incredible work ethic. Everyone has this same work ethic.

Learn to unlock yours."

Keith Ferrazzi, author of “Never Eat Alone: And Other Secrets to Success, One Relationship at a Time”:

“Elon Musk turns seemingly unachievable moonshots into reality again and again. Dennis Kneale shows us how.”

Kneale says, “I am so grateful to these five superstars for supporting my ‘future bestseller.’ I am lucky to have known each one of them.”

# # #

Members of the media and readers can find out more about “The Leadership Genius of Elon Musk” at these online book sites:

Amazon

https://bit.ly/4euyhRq

Barnes & Noble

https://bit.ly/4ex74gR

Books-a-Million

https://bit.ly/3BEvoQv

HarperCollins.com

https://bit.ly/49IiqxI

They also can listen to Dennis explain more at these links:

LESSON #2: Reduce Reduce Reduce.

https://x.com/denniskneale/status/1867321420788756870

LESSON 3: Lesson #3: The highest nail gets pounded first. So strap on a helmet.

https://x.com/denniskneale/status/1866161363435040909

-v-

