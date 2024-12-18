Caldwell County Disaster Recovery Center to Temporarily Close Dec. 20 for Holidays

Hickory, NC – In partnership with the state and local government, FEMA will close the Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Caldwell County for the holidays at 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20. The Center will reopen Jan. 2 at 8 a.m.

Caldwell County Health and Human Services Building (3rd floor)

2345 Morganton Blvd. SW

Lenoir, NC 28645

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at https://www.disasterassistance.org or via the FEMA app . You may also call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed. To find those center locations, go to https: www.fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a ZIP code to 43362.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Jan. 7, 2025.