New Partnership Brings Emmy-Winning Expertise to Nashville's Entertainment Industry

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Emmy award-winning production company 10 Lives Studios has joined forces with Big Plan Holdings , the Nashville-based investment office of the Joseph family, to transform storytelling in music, film, and social impact. As part of this strategic collaboration, 10 Lives Studios (10L) will expand its presence with a new office in Nashville, further cementing its role in one of the nation’s most vibrant creative hubs.Led by Emmy-winning Executive Producer Daniel E. Catullo III , 10 Lives Studios has produced over 500 globally acclaimed projects. The studio has collaborated with iconic artists like Foo Fighters, Alicia Keys, and Kings of Leon, delivering standout productions such as 'Foo Fighters at the Acropolis' and 'Alicia Keys Live from NYC'. With more than 30 years of experience, 10 Lives Studios continues to redefine the boundaries of impactful media.“The Big Plan Holdings team will strengthen our organization with talent and resources as we grow and scale the company,” said Catullo. “We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with their deep bench and industry experience.”David Kernan, a 10L Board member, echoed this enthusiasm: “This partnership combines 10L’s industry experience and reputation with BPH’s infrastructure, resources, and focus on music and entertainment. The 10L Board is excited about the opportunity to partner with Big Plan Holdings—great synergies and cultures brought together.”Big Plan Holdings, known for its forward-thinking investments in music, entertainment, and real estate, brings financial expertise and a robust platform to this collaboration. “We are excited to partner with the 10L team and bring our resources and experience to position 10L as the premier music content company,” said Josh Joseph, CEO of Big Plan Holdings. “This is a natural extension for our family office and diversified platform.”The partnership positions 10 Lives Studios to expand its global reach and influence, building on successful projects such as the 'Foo Fighters initiative in Greece'. Active projects include 'Peter Frampton: The Documentary', 'Hollywood Vampires' (featuring Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper), 'Black Eyed Peas Live from Royal Albert Hall', and 'Kings of Leon Live from Memphis'. The slate also features 'Seed to Sale', a groundbreaking documentary exploring the evolving cannabis industry, further demonstrating 10 Lives Studios’ commitment to producing authentic and impactful content.Together, 10 Lives Studios and Big Plan Holdings are driving bold new ventures that elevate global storytelling and foster transformative creative alliances.For more information, visit Big Plan Holdings and 10 Lives Studios.

