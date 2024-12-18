New Crime Thriller 'Divine Intervention' Walks Into a Darkly Comic Underworld of Loyalty, Betrayal, and Survival

Author Terry Peter Wilcock Divine Intervention

LEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terry Wilcock is proud to announce the publication of his new book “Divine Intervention”. The gritty, suspenseful world of Jerry Divine, a crook who balances a keen sense of style with a life on the edge, is introduced to readers in this captivating new crime thriller. Jerry becomes one of Britain's most wanted fugitives after being forced to run to the Costa del Sol after a cocaine deal goes awry. He must contend with violence, betrayal, and police authorities getting closer on all sides. Jerry has to keep ahead of his adversaries in a world where every decision could mean the difference between life and death, and his only allies are his wit and smartness.Wilcock explores themes of loyalty, survival, and the extent one will go to in order to save what is most important while fusing dark comedy with intense tension. Readers are kept on the edge of their seats by Divine Intervention's razor-sharp, and intricately detailed narrative.The book is now available on Amazon. About the AuthorThe author of “Divine Intervention”, Terry Wilcock tells stories with rich detail and genuineness. After serving a 10-year term in 11 different prisons, Wilcock wrote this book from within a high-security facility, using his own experiences to create an engaging story. His experience gives “Divine Intervention” a raw realism that gives it a strong, distinctive voice in crime fiction or perhaps, as has been indicated, there may be more fact than fiction - When approached about this aspect of the story Terry said it is Absurd, do you think I would sign my own death sentence, I’m not the age for a stretch that would result in so ok let’s compromise and describe the book as Faction.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.