Worker Empowerment Annual Report Highlights Investments Made to Benefit Boston's Workforce

Today, the Worker Empowerment Cabinet released its Fiscal Year 2023 annual report, Anchored in Equity. Mayor Michelle Wu established the Cabinet in 2022 to advance the well-being of all working Bostonians in the public and private sectors. Since its launch, the Cabinet has aligned its goals and strategies to reduce income inequality and create a safe, healthy, and climate-resilient city for all.

Led by Trinh Nguyen, the Chief of Worker Empowerment, the Cabinet houses the Office of Workforce Development, the Center for Working Families, the Office of Labor Compliance and Worker Protections, and the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity. Together, they leverage the City’s oversight and resources to set Boston’s future policy and vision for workers, improve workplace conditions and workers' health and safety, and expand economic opportunities for residents.

“This report is a testament to the City’s commitment to creating innovative, evidence-based pathways to economic advancement for Boston residents,” said Trinh Nguyen, Chief of Worker Empowerment. “These accomplishments result from the collaborative efforts of our staff, partners, and the residents who rely on us to achieve their goals. Together, we will continue to strive to create a better Boston for all.”

The report outlines the Cabinet's accomplishments from July 2022 through June 2023. The Cabinet operates and funds numerous programs and initiatives to support upward financial mobility for individuals and families in Boston. Building on this work, the Office of Workforce Development launched three innovative, data-driven workforce development programs during this timeframe to promote racial equity in Boston's workforce and connect residents to high-paying, in-demand industries. The Greater Boston Equitable Apprenticeship Pathways connects Boston residents to pre-apprenticeship opportunities in construction, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences. The Good Jobs Metro Boston Coalition aims to train and place residents for 4,618 quality jobs in childcare, healthcare, and clean energy. The third new initiative, the Life Sciences Workforce Development Initiative connects residents to education, job training, and career readiness opportunities in family-supporting jobs in the Life Sciences industry.

Recognizing the positive outcomes of youth summer employment, the City invested $18.7 million to improve and expand the program. As a result, the Office of Youth Employment and Opportunity partnered with more than 200 employers to hire over 9,000 young people last Summer.

Another program, The Boston Tax Help Coalition (BTHC), a Center for Working Families program, provided free tax preparation to nearly 12,000 low-to-moderate-income (LMI) residents, securing $17.2 million in refunds. The average household served by BTHC received a $2,000 tax refund, providing families with critical income to address their financial needs.

In addition, the Office of Labor Compliance and Worker Protections partnered with developers, contractors, the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA), and health and safety advocates to implement the City’s Safe Construction and Demolition Operations Ordinance to ensure that all construction and demolition operations in Boston are conducted in a manner that protects the health, welfare, and safety of workers and the public.

Find the full report and more information about the Worker Empowerment Cabinet at boston.gov/workers.