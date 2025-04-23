Dorchester Working Group Releases Recommendations Following the Closure of Carney Hospital

Today the Dorchester Health Planning Working Group issued recommendations to Mayor Michelle Wu and Governor Maura Healey about the future use of the former Carney Hospital site and access to health and social services in Dorchester and the surrounding region. The working group was convened in October following the hospital closure and tasked with assessing community health needs, gathering public feedback, and making long-term recommendations to improve access to care for the communities formerly served by the hospital.

“I’m grateful to all the members of the working group for their diligence and deep engagement with the community to assess needs and discuss the potential future of the site,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Their thoughtful recommendations will serve as a roadmap to creating equitable and financially sustainable access to health care for communities in Dorchester.”

“The closure of Carney Hospital was a sad day and a major disruption for the Dorchester community. The collaborative process that followed, however, has shown what is possible when community members, local health leaders, the City of Boston, and the Commonwealth work together,” said Dr. Robbie Goldstein, Commissioner of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. “The recommendations in this report reflect both the urgency of the moment and innovative care models that can serve as a blueprint for the work ahead. We are committed to continuing the dialogue with residents, community health centers, and our partners across government to advance solutions that are rooted in equity and responsive to the voices of the people most affected.”

“Although the closure of a hospital can be devastating, the working group process provided a critical opportunity to highlight long-standing unmet health needs of the surrounding community and develop realistic strategies to improve future health outcomes. Though challenges remain to fully implement the recommendations that we have outlined, I believe that we took a positive step forward toward advancing health equity in Dorchester and throughout Boston,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston and co-chair of the working group. “I want to thank my co-chair Michael Curry, my fellow working group members, and the residents of our city who dedicated their time and insights to ensure that community members continue to have access to health services near their homes.”

"I'm so grateful for the feedback and engagement we received from community members throughout this process - it was a constant reminder of Dorchester residents' resiliency and unique commitment to their fellow neighbors," said Michael Curry, President and CEO of the Massachusetts League of Community Health Centers and co-chair of the working group. "Health care must remain accessible at the Carney site, and care coordination and connection to supportive services that improve community-level health outcomes are a critical part of the path forward. Boston's community health centers are prepared to work with our partners at every level of the health system to meet this moment and help advance health equity in Dorchester."

When Carney Hospital closed on August 31, 2024 after Steward Health Care’s bankruptcy, community members in the surrounding areas of Dorchester and Greater Boston faced a gap in health care and emergency room access that neighboring hospitals and community health centers strained to meet. The working group’s recommendations focus on the future use of the hospital site, the need to financially support organizations struggling to meet the gaps in health services, and the policy and systems solutions that would address the unmet health needs of the community. The full report can be found on boston.gov/carney, and recommendations are organized by five priority areas:

Site Use: Facilitate the reuse of the former Carney Hospital site for the provision of high-quality health care and social services that meet the community’s health and social needs. Emergency Services: Address the immediate impact of the hospital closure on access to emergency medical services. Primary Care and Care Coordination: Respond to health care access gaps by adding additional capacity in community settings, including community health centers, to deliver culturally and linguistically appropriate primary and specialty care. Behavioral Health: Increase behavioral health care and treatment capacity in community-based settings avoiding emergency department use where appropriate. Health-Related Social Needs and Social Determinants of Health: Invest in holistic systems of care that prioritize health-related social needs and social determinants of health, including through the ongoing use of the site.

“The closure of Carney Hospital was a significant loss to the communities surrounding Dorchester and Mattapan—We have an opportunity here to assess how to best support every single person in Dorchester and Mattapan so that no one is left behind. As we consider the future use of the former Carney Hospital, we must center equity and community-informed solutions that address the real gaps in access to care and social services in Dorchester. The community has made clear the need for health services on the campus. The City Council, alongside Mayor Wu and members of the Dorchester Health Planning Working Group, are committed to working alongside community members, elected officials, and health care leaders to confront health inequities and ensure that the future of Carney truly serves those who have long counted on it,” said City Council President Ruthzee Louijeune.

“My office is working tirelessly to make sure that health care remains on the site, as it remains the biggest need for the surrounding community,” said Boston City Councilor John FitzGerald. “I am happy that the working group was able to have a robust series of meetings where the best health care and community leaders imagined ways to address the growing health care needs. As long as we continue to work on expanding health care access within the community, I look forward to seeing the recommendations that complement this goal. I want to say a big thank you to Dr. Bisola Ojikutu and Michael Curry for shepherding the working group through a productive set of meetings over these last few months.”

“As anticipated, based on the membership of the working group, the findings and recommendations reflect the deep knowledge of health care delivery and of community needs necessary to frame the right path for Dorchester. In particular, recommendations that focus on prevention and health before people need more expensive care, the role of community health centers and behavioral health as backbone institutions, and the role of reimbursement reform commensurate with the value of primary care, came through loud and clear,” said Dr. Guy Fish, CEO of Codman Square Health Center. “The working group reflected on models of care elsewhere and landed on design principles perfect for our beloved Dorchester. Great work.”

To develop these recommendations, the working group’s 34 members, led by co-chairs Dr. Bisola Ojikutu and Michael Curry, met biweekly from the end of October through March. They reviewed community health data and engaged community health centers, hospitals, emergency service providers, labor leaders, elected officials, community organizations, and thousands of residents.

The group partnered with Health Care For All with support from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to gather door-to-door feedback from thousands of residents and to host visioning sessions for impacted priority communities. The working group also engaged experts to explore case studies and different health delivery models with the goal of providing recommendations that are both ambitious and realistic.

