CBP officers seize over $372K in narcotics at Eagle Pass Port of Entry

EAGLE PASS, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized more than $372,000 in narcotics in a single enforcement action.

“I commend the continuous dedication that our officers exhibit as they hold the line against the trafficking of illicit narcotics as part of our border security mission,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

Packages containing nearly 28 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Eagle Pass Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on December 16th at the International Bridge 1 when a CBP officer referred a 2021 Jeep Renegade driven by a 26-year-old female Mexican citizen accompanied by a 24-year-old female Mexican citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers conducted a secondary examination that included utilization of CBP canine and a non-intrusive inspection system. Upon further physical examination, CBP officers discovered 12 packages containing a total of 27.91 pounds of alleged cocaine within the fenders and rocker panels of the vehicle.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $372,659.

CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver along with the passenger and initiated a criminal investigation.

