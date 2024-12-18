E.D. Rich's It Could Have Been Murder: Introducing a new approach to team-building

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Author Elizabeth Rich introduces her debut novel, It Could Have Been Murder, a novel that creatively merges the elements of psychological pathology and family responsibility with corporate strategy.It Could Have Been Murder revolves around Kate and her innovative venture, Diamond Teams, LLC. Alongside her partners Sam and Chris, Kate devises a business model that employs meticulously designed hypothetical murder scenarios as a method for enhancing corporate team dynamics. These scenarios are intended to foster critical thinking, strategic planning, and effective collaboration among team members, minimizing risk as much as possible when the goal is to plan a hypothetical murder.The narrative deepens as Diamond Teams experiences growth and increased demand for their specialized services. Tensions escalate when a client with a god complex, poses a real threat to the safety of his selected target. This crisis tests the resilience, ethical boundaries, and crisis management skills of Kate and her partners, thrusting them into a fight to safeguard their company and adhere to their moral principles.Through It Could Have Been Murder, Rich explores the allure of danger and what happens when a carefully and meticulously developed process fails. Rich's storytelling is rich with themes of ambition, ethical conflict, and the pursuit of innovation, challenging readers to think critically about the moral dilemmas that arise in unconventional business practices.It Could Have Been Murder is now available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and directly through Rich’s official website. This novel is ideal for those who enjoy edge-of-your-seat thrillers that push the ethical envelope.About the AuthorE.D. Rich, an Indiana native, loves to tell a good story. She is married, has one child, and two Standard Poodles. She earned a B.A. in English Composition and French from DePauw University, followed by a Master’s in Health Administration from Indiana University.Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1300972203

