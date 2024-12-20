Why Rising Google Ads Costs and TikTok Uncertainty Are Boosting B2B Lead Generation

Joshua Leavitt, Omni Online Strategies A photo of a Google Analytics dashboard highlighting traffic sources, with email marketing outperforming other channels, including paid ads.

WASHINGTON D.D., DC, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the advertising landscape in flux, businesses are rethinking their strategies. PPC costs are reaching unprecedented highs, TikTok’s future in the U.S. is under scrutiny, and traditional lead generation channels are delivering diminishing returns. As a result, companies are turning to innovative B2B lead generation tactics, such as cold outreach and bulk emailing , to maximize their ROI.Rising PPC Costs: The Tipping PointIn the last two years, the cost-per-lead (CPL) for PPC campaigns has soared. According to recent industry data, some industries report an average CPL increase of over 40%. This surge has forced businesses to reevaluate the viability of Google Ads and other PPC platforms.“Pay-per-click advertising is no longer a sustainable option for many B2B companies,” says Joshua Leavitt, lead strategist at Omni Online Strategies , a cold email and lead generation agency. “Companies are realizing that cold outreach and bulk emailing allow for more precise targeting without the escalating costs.”TikTok Uncertainty and Its Impact on MarketersAdding to the turbulence is the ongoing uncertainty surrounding TikTok, one of the fastest-growing platforms for advertising. With potential bans on the horizon in the U.S., many brands are shifting focus from short-term social campaigns to long-term lead generation strategies.B2B businesses, particularly those in industries like SaaS, professional services, and manufacturing, are leveraging cold outreach to directly connect with decision-makers on platforms like LinkedIn or via personalized email campaigns.The Rise of B2B Lead GenerationThe renewed focus on B2B lead generation aligns with market trends. Statista reports that the global B2B lead generation market will exceed $9 billion by 2025. Companies are prioritizing strategies that offer scalable, high-ROI alternatives to PPC. Cold outreach, bulk emailing, and multichannel engagement are proving effective for generating qualified leads and nurturing them into customers.“Unlike PPC, which relies on prospects searching for you, cold outreach lets you target decision-makers directly,” explains Leavitt. “The result is often faster lead generation, more meaningful conversations, and higher-quality prospects.”Why Cold Outreach and Bulk Emailing Are Gaining GroundCold outreach has emerged as a preferred method for reaching new audiences. With tools like LinkedIn Sales Navigator and email personalization platforms, businesses can craft campaigns that feel tailored and authentic. Bulk emailing, when executed strategically, scales outreach while maintaining deliverability and compliance standards.Case studies from Omni Online Strategies highlight how businesses are seeing reply rates upwards of 20% and cost-per-lead reductions of 50% through targeted email campaigns.What’s Next?As businesses brace for an uncertain advertising future, the shift from PPC to B2B lead generation strategies will likely accelerate. Marketers are encouraged to prioritize cold outreach and email deliverability as they build long-term, scalable approaches to lead generation.“The marketing landscape is evolving, and businesses need to adapt,” says Leavitt. “Cold outreach isn’t just a fallback—it’s becoming a cornerstone for sustainable growth.”About Omni Online StrategiesOmni Online Strategies specializes in cold outreach, bulk emailing, and B2B lead generation. With nearly a decade of experience, the firm helps businesses craft high-performing campaigns that connect, engage, and convert.

