TableMation Studios & Andrea Robinson, Master Sommelier Debut New Immersive Dining Experience "The Tabletop Sommelier"

The Tabletop Sommelier Offers an Unparalleled Fusion of Animation, Culinary Artistry, and Wine Pairings by Master Sommelier, Andrea Robinson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TableMation Studios™, a leader in creating immersive dining experiences that combine cutting-edge technology with culinary excellence, is thrilled to announce their latest innovation: The Tabletop Sommelier. This state-of-the-art, multi-sensory dining journey features Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson, one of only 28 women to hold the title in the world, as she guides diners through an unforgettable exploration of wine, food, and animated storytelling. The Tabletop Sommelier will debut in select luxury hotel and resort venues across the world in 2025, building on TableMation Studios’ history of collaboration with world-class properties such as Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, and more.The Tabletop Sommelier experience utilizes cutting-edge 4K laser projectors to transform tables into immersive, animated stages. Guests will be captivated as their tables spring to life with stunning visuals and storytelling, all while savoring expertly paired dishes and wines. The experience is set to music by Oscar-nominated performer Jon McLaughlin. Robinson’s unparalleled expertise and passion for wine guide diners through the adventure, seamlessly connecting the themes of the animations to the wine and culinary pairings served by each venue’s culinary team.Venues can add an additional layer of excitement by incorporating cameos from celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi of the award-winning Hampton Water Rosé. These appearances are made possible through an exclusive partnership with Proto, the world’s first holographic communications platform. During the cameo, Bon Jovi and his son and business partner, Jesse Bongiovi, will share the fascinating history of rosé, walk guests through the story of Hampton Water, and provide insight into what makes their wine label an award-winning sensation.TableMation Studios is no stranger to revolutionizing the dining experience. Their previous culinary productions, including Nya and Ned Save the World, have been hosted in partnership with renowned hospitality brands, including The Culinary Institute of America, The Ritz-Carlton in Half Moon Bay, SLS Hotel Beverly Hills, and Four Seasons Austin. These collaborations have consistently delivered unforgettable dining adventures that delight all the senses.“Our mission has always been to redefine dining as a fully immersive, sensory experience,” said Michael Bickel, President and CEO of TableMation Studios. “With The Tabletop Sommelier, we’re taking this concept to new heights. Andrea Robinson’s extraordinary expertise and vibrant storytelling combine with our state-of-the-art animation to create an experience that’s equal parts entertainment and culinary excellence. With the potential for cameos from celebrities like Jon Bon Jovi, this is truly a one-of-a-kind experience that will leave a lasting impression.”Partnering with each venue’s culinary team, the menu is customized to reflect the narrative of the evening. The Tabletop Sommelier experience is not just about dining—it’s about storytelling. Each pairing is thoughtfully crafted to align with the animated narrative projected onto the table. Whether it's a voyage through the vineyards of Burgundy or a whimsical adventure inspired by the bold flavors of Napa Valley, Robinson’s charm and expertise ensure that every guest leaves with a deeper appreciation for wine and the sensory experience it ignites when paired when food.The Tabletop Sommelier will debut in select luxury venues across the world in 2025, building on TableMation Studios’ history of collaboration with world-class properties such as Four Seasons, The Ritz-Carlton, Marriott, and more. For more information about The Tabletop Sommelier or to inquire about hosting this unique experience, please visit the TableMation Studios website.

