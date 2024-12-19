Modigent Webinar Draws Strong Attendance, Offers Insightful Discussion on HVAC M&A

Webinar Sets Record Engagement with 75% Higher Registrations and Twice the Live Audience Compared to Similar Events

This webinar highlighted the importance of informed decision-making, and we’re proud to have brought together experts to provide actionable insights.”” — Daniel Bueschel, CEO of Modigent

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modigent, in partnership with ACHR News, successfully hosted a live webinar titled “Exploring Your Options: How Strategic Acquisition Can Secure Your HVAC Business’s Future” on December 10, 2024. The event brought together HVAC business owners and industry leaders for an in-depth discussion on exit strategies, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), legacy preservation, and business growth.Moderated by Joanna Turpin, Senior Editor at ACHR News, the expert panel delivered insights and practical advice to attendees from across the industry.“The HVAC industry is undergoing significant transformation, with heightened M&A activity creating both challenges and opportunities for business owners,” said Dan Bueschel, CEO of Modigent. “This webinar highlighted the importance of informed decision-making, and we’re proud to have brought together experts to provide actionable insights.”The Modigent webinar set a new benchmark, achieving nearly 75% higher registration numbers compared to similar ACHR News webinars. The live audience was also twice as large as those of comparable events, reflecting strong interest in the topic.Webinar participants had the opportunity to hear from Bueschel directly, who shared the company’s approach to balancing growth with legacy preservation. They also heard from Scott Meeker, COO of Modigent, who outlined strategies for seamless operational integration. Gustavo Subiela, Modigent’s EVP of Corporate Development, discussed key steps in the acquisition process, while Terrell Barden, Founder and President of Tebarco, shared his powerful entrepreneurial journey and offered firsthand insights on transitioning his business into the Modigent family. Sheri Pawlik, Partner at B2B CFO, provided an independent financial perspective on preparing a business for sale, rounding out a comprehensive discussion of mergers and acquisitions in the HVAC industry.“It was an excellent panel discussion hosted by ACHR News in collaboration with Modigent,” said Joanna Turpin. “The webinar provided valuable insights for contractors considering selling their business, offering guidance on the key factors they need to evaluate before making this significant decision.”In response to the strong interest and thoughtful questions from attendees, Modigent is planning a follow-up session to take a deeper dive into its acquisition process. The next event will tackle critical areas such as due diligence, integration strategies, and how to balance growth with preserving a company’s legacy. Details will be announced soon.For those who missed the live event, the webinar is now available to watch on demand: Watch the Webinar On-Demand ###About ModigentHeadquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Modigent drives innovation and growth nationwide with next-generation infrastructure, technology, and energy solutions. Operating coast-to-coast with a portfolio of specialized brands in HVAC, plumbing, and controls systems, Modigent is known for its commitment to service, collaboration, and integrity. Explore Modigent’s offerings, locations, and career opportunities at www.modigent.com About ACHR NewsACHR News is the go-to resource for HVAC professionals, providing industry news, insights, and educational events. Their webinars bring thought leaders and actionable advice directly to contractors and business owners nationwide.

