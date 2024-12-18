Observer sale confirmed

The Guardian/Observer chapel of the NUJ will meet tomorrow to consider the sale of the Observer to Tortoise Media.

The sale, for an unconfirmed sum, was confirmed by the Scott Trust. The NUJ has opposed the sale of the iconic title and has secured massive public support for the campaign against the disposal of the title.

Noting the decision of the Trust Laura Davison, General Secretary said "NUJ members at the Observer and Guardian have fought to defend quality journalism and to maintain the editorial independence and excellence of the Observer as part of Guardian Media group. The overwhelming response to the strikes this month reflects the unique standing of the Observer. The public understood the deeply felt concerns of employees and of the NUJ. They also understood our grave concern at the failure of the Scott Trust and management to engage with the NUJ and their own staff. That was a departure from the long established tradition of the Trust and management and gives cause for serous concern."

The NUJ has previously expressed its concerns about the sustainability of the Observer’s journalism if it is sold to the non-profitable startup Tortoise, founded by James Harding. Talks commenced without any consultation with journalists, despite the crucial role they play in ensuring the Observer’s position as a trusted title for its independent public interest journalism.

The NUJ Guardian & Observer chapel passed motions opposing the proposed sale of The Observer to Tortoise Media, alongside a vote of no confidence in the Scott Trust at an emergency chapel meeting on 18 September.

In October a huge 93% of journalists at the Guardian and Observer voted in favour of strike action on four days (4-5 December and 12-13 December) after a proposal to sell the Observer emerged.

Numerous politicians and well-known cultural figures visited the picket line during the first two days of the strikes on 4-5 December, including Grayson Perry, Lemn Sissay, Anne Robinson, Michael Rosen, Chris Packham and Stewart Lee.

Leading figures who sent messages of solidarity to Guardian and Observer journalists to support them during their strike, included Armando Iannucci, Tilda Swinton, Sheila Hancock and Maxine Peake.

Billy Bragg was among those supporting the third day of strikes on 12 December outside the Guardian's HQ. He sang protest song Which Side Are You On? to the crowds who attended the festive picket line at Kings Place in King's Cross, London.

