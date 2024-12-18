NUJ vigil in Dublin

Take Time to Remember and Protest - Saturday 21 December 2024

A reminder that the NUJ is holding a lunchtime vigil on Saturday next, December 21st at the Wolfe Tone Statue, St Stephen's Green, Dublin 2 at 1pm.

Members and their families are encouraged to join in the vigil of remembrance and to protest at the killing and targeting of journalists by Israel.

Assemble 12.50pm, opposite Shelbourne Hotel.

Formal proceedings start at 1pm sharp

The Irish Executive Council is inviting members to take time from their Christmas preparations to extend solidarity to our sister union in Palestine, to remember all journalists killed in the conflict and to protest at the targeting of journalists by the Israeli government.

We recognise that Christmas is a busy period for members and their families, but it was felt that we should take time to step back from the hustle and bustle of the season in support of our colleagues.

The programme will include music, poetry and a reading of the list of murdered journalists.

Please bring a candle.

We promise no long speeches!

