Here’s to your health this holiday season

OLYMPIA – When holiday parties and respiratory diseases combine, nobody feels like celebrating. The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) wants to share these tips to help keep you healthy and safe this holiday season.

Health is not one-size-fits-all, which is why DOH’s Be Well WA effort is about you taking steps to improve personal wellness, whether that be emotionally or through movement, nourishment, or social connection. Find which steps work best for you so you can be well, too.

Give yourself a hug . Many people struggle while others celebrate. Holidays often bring new pressures, expenses, and other stressors. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is here to help.

. Many people struggle while others celebrate. Holidays often bring new pressures, expenses, and other stressors. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline is here to help. Getting gifts is nice; getting sick isn’t . Wash your hands often and avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose, where viruses easily enter your body. If you can’t find soap and water, use hand sanitizer. Be especially careful around infants, the elderly, and people with chronic conditions who are at higher risk of severe illness. Make sure your family’s immunizations are up to date, including COVID-19, flu, and RSV vaccines. Staying up to date helps protect your community. If you feel sick, give yourself the gift of staying home. (Not spreading illness is a gift to loved ones, too.) Find more ways to protect yourself against getting sick on DOH’s respiratory illness website.

. Spend time with nature and loved ones . Physical activity and social connection are great for health. They improve sleep, reduce anxiety, and lower blood pressure. Regular physical activity also lowers the risk for chronic conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Moving your body is the idea, but how you do that and how much fun you have is up to you. Go for a group walk or hike. Hit the courts: tennis, basketball, pickleball. Stand at the sink and wash the dishes by hand instead of using the machine. Volunteer. Find ways to have meaningful connections with others. The Department of Health and Human Services offers ways to build and strengthen your relationships and inspire others with the Surgeon General’s 5‑for‑5 Connection Challenge.

. Physical activity and social connection are great for health. They improve sleep, reduce anxiety, and lower blood pressure. Regular physical activity also lowers the risk for chronic conditions like heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Eat and be merry! Holiday meals and treats are a highlight for many people. Special foods should be enjoyed. Eat what you love, savor each bite, and listen to your body to know when you’re full. DOH’s healthy eating website has more information.

Holiday meals and treats are a highlight for many people. Special foods should be enjoyed. Eat what you love, savor each bite, and listen to your body to know when you’re full. DOH’s healthy eating website has more information. Keep foodborne illness off the menu . Holiday meals can mean more chances to get sick. You can reduce the risk by taking simple precautions. Prevent cross contamination by keeping raw meats, like poultry, pork, seafood, and beef, separate from other foods. Wash hands and surfaces. Cook foods to safe internal temperatures and refrigerate leftovers right away to keep harmful bacteria at bay.

. Holiday meals can mean more chances to get sick. You can reduce the risk by taking simple precautions. Prevent cross contamination by keeping raw meats, like poultry, pork, seafood, and beef, separate from other foods. Wash hands and surfaces. Cook foods to safe internal temperatures and refrigerate leftovers right away to keep harmful bacteria at bay. Is the weather outside frightful? Get ready for winter weather before the snow and ice arrive. Make sure your family has warm layers, gloves, hats, scarves, and waterproof boots. Also make sure pets are safe during the winter season.

Get ready for winter weather before the snow and ice arrive. Make sure your family has warm layers, gloves, hats, scarves, and waterproof boots. Also make sure pets are safe during the winter season. Be warm but beware. Winter is when most house fires happen. They are often caused by cooking accidents, smoking, or unsafe use of woodstoves or space heaters. Protect your home against fires and have an emergency plan that you practice regularly.

