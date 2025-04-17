Department of Health issues cease and desist on unlicensed in-home services facility

For immediate release: April 17, 2025 (25-053)

Media contact: DOH Communications

OLYMPIA – The Department of Health issued a cease-and-desist order on an unlicensed in-home services agency operating under the name H & L Homecare for Seniors pending further legal action.

The cease-and-desist order alleges that H & L Homecare for Seniors located at 3809 206th Place SW, Lynnwood, WA has been operating without proper licensing through the Department of Health as an in-home services agency. Additionally, a fine was assessed in the amount of $15,000 due to evidence confirming their operation without a license.

H & L Homecare for Seniors has 20 days to respond to the charges. DOH will provide updates should further actions occur.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online as they become available by clicking the link on Facilities Inspections and Investigations Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700.

Anyone who believes a health care facility is in violation of licensing laws is encouraged to call 360-236-2620 to report their complaint. Complaints can also be submitted via email to HSQAcomplaintintake@doh.wa.gov.

