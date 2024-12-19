AgencyBloc Launches Turnkey Websites for Medicare Agents

The Latest Release Helps Medicare Agents Build Trust, Capture Leads and Grow Their Business with Professional and Compliant Online Solutions

CEDAR FALLS, IA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgencyBloc, the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform serving the health, senior and benefits industry, has announced the launch of its latest product offering: semi-customized websites designed specifically for Medicare agents. This solution, the latest addition to AgencyBloc's Plus Suite, offers health and benefits insurance agents a professional, compliant and cost-effective way to build their online presence, attract leads and grow their business.

The websites are tailored to the unique needs of Medicare agents, combining industry expertise with modern design and functionality. For agents navigating the complexities of the insurance industry, these websites offer a no-guesswork solution to build trust and credibility with clients while fostering business growth.

This launch marks the first phase of a larger initiative to bring additional types of tailored websites to market, further expanding AgencyBloc's solutions for health, senior and benefits insurance professionals.

“We understand that insurance agents are often juggling multiple priorities, from compliance to client acquisition,” said Dyani Galligan, senior product director for digital marketing at AgencyBloc. “Our personalized websites take the burden of creating and managing an online presence off their shoulders, so they can focus on what they do best: helping clients make informed decisions about their health and benefits coverage.”

AgencyBloc’s websites are designed to help health and benefits agents find and retain customers through rich content, intuitive, mobile-friendly design and seamless integration into AMS+. In addition, the websites adhere to industry regulations, ensuring that agents can confidently market their services while meeting compliance requirements. Each website is crafted to reflect the expertise and trustworthiness of the agent, helping them stand out in a competitive market. From setup to maintenance, the process is streamlined and user-friendly, requiring no technical expertise on the part of the agent. Integrated lead capture forms and tools empower agents to grow their client base and strengthen engagement with potential clients. With budget-friendly pricing, these websites provide high-quality results without breaking the bank.

In today’s digital-first world, having an online presence is no longer optional. The websites are designed to help Medicare agents build meaningful connections with clients while driving measurable results for their business.

“Our goal is to empower agents to succeed in the digital marketplace without the stress of navigating complex technology or regulatory hurdles,” Galligan added. “By delivering a turnkey solution that prioritizes professionalism, usability, compliance and lead generation, we’re helping agents elevate their business and achieve long-term growth.”

To learn more about AgencyBloc's latest releases, visit www.agencybloc.com/news.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 Recommended Insurance Industry Growth Platform that serves the health, senior and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers and carriers.

