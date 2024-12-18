PNNL Researchers Blow the Doors Off NAWEA Conference

From posters, to presentations and participation, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) was well represented at the NAWEA / WindTech 2024 Conference in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Thirteen PNNL experts attended the conference, sponsored by the North American Wind Energy Academy (NAWEA) and Rutgers University.

Software Engineer Shuhao Bai demonstrated the capabilities of the PNNL-managed Wind Data Hub, which help other scientists save valuable time and effort in future data analysis.

demonstrated the capabilities of the PNNL-managed Wind Data Hub, which help other scientists save valuable time and effort in future data analysis. Earth Scientist Sha Feng presented a poster and participated in a presentation, both based on the research paper, “Amplified Threat of Tropical Cyclones to U.S. Offshore Wind Energy in a Changing Climate.” This study provides data that can help industry improve offshore wind turbine resilience through design standards and strategic site selection.

Sha Feng presented a poster and participated in a presentation, both based on the research paper, “Amplified Threat of Tropical Cyclones to U.S. Offshore Wind Energy in a Changing Climate.” This study provides data that can help industry improve offshore wind turbine resilience through design standards and strategic site selection. Systems Engineer Jacob Garbe presented on “Journey Mapping Distributed Wind Deployment: Installer Perspectives.” This work uses journey maps to assess the deployment of distributed wind technologies through the perspective of installers.

Earth Scientist Lexie Goldberger, presented a poster, “AWAKEN Campaign Observations of Precipitation from Hub Height, Inflow, and Outflow Regions of the King Plains Wind Farm,” highlighting PNNL’s leadership in atmospheric instrumentation and ability to collect and disseminate quality data while providing worthwhile analysis. Goldberger also discussed postdoc opportunities and her experience as a staff scientist with graduate students attending the conference.

Pacific Northwest National Laboratory researchers participated in a variety of venues at the NAWEA / WindTech 2024 Conference in New Brunswick, New Jersey. (Photo by Danielle Preziuso | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

Notably, PNNL’s participation on distributed wind topics represented a collaborative effort by more than a dozen researchers to submit five abstracts—all of which were accepted by the conference. The team also learned that a distributed wind presentation from last year’s conference “Advances in Distributed Wind Valuation,” presented by Sarah Barrows, won a Conference Best Presentation Award for 2023.