Avoiding Costly Mistakes: Maximize ROI on Employee Engagement Surveys

Employee Engagement, By Brad Federman Employee Engagement PerformancePoint LLC

Why Third-Party Administration, Anonymity, and Focused Metrics Matter

Strengthening engagement isn’t an event or a simple checkbox exercise—it's a continuous, strategic process that requires deliberate attention and action.” — Brad Federman

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organizations are spending significant time and money on employee engagement surveys, yet many fail to achieve meaningful results. Why? Because they overlook critical principles that ensure accuracy, trust, and actionable insights. “Employee engagement surveys are powerful tools when done right,” says Brad Federman, founder of PerformancePoint LLC and an expert in workplace culture and performance. “But companies often make mistakes that lead to unreliable data and wasted resources.”

The Solution: Third-Party Administration

One of the most common mistakes organizations make is conducting surveys internally. Without a neutral, third-party administrator, employees are less likely to provide honest feedback. Employees may fear retaliation or believe responses aren’t truly confidential, undermining the survey’s integrity.

To achieve accurate candid insights always use a trusted third party to conduct the survey.

Guarantee anonymity and confidentiality and communicate these safeguards clearly to employees to foster trust.

Statistics show that companies using third-party administrators for surveys report up to 35% higher participation rates and 20% more accurate feedback.

What to Measure: Focus on What Drives Results

Organizations can easily fall into the trap of asking too many or too few questions, diluting the survey’s effectiveness. Organizations also treat results like smile sheets focusing on high and low scores regardless of impact. Instead, successful engagement surveys focus on three core metrics:

Intention to Stay vs. Leave: Are employees planning to stay with the company, or are they actively looking elsewhere? Understanding retention risk allows organizations to take proactive steps to keep top talent. According to Gallup, companies with high employee retention experience 21% higher profitability.

Productivity & Discretionary Effort: Engaged employees go above and beyond their job descriptions. Measuring discretionary effort reveals the degree to which employees are willing to invest extra energy in their work. Research shows that highly engaged employees are 17% more productive and contribute 10% higher discretionary effort.

Brand Ambassadorship: Do employees speak positively about the company, both inside and outside the organization? Employees who act as brand ambassadors help attract top talent and improve the company’s reputation. A study by Edelman Trust Barometer found that 71% of employees who feel engaged and valued are likely to recommend their organization to others.

Avoid Wasted Resources—Act on Results

A survey is only as valuable as the actions it inspires. Organizations must treat results as a strategic roadmap, identifying areas for improvement and celebrating strengths. “The data you collect can uncover critical opportunities to boost retention, productivity, and brand reputation,” Federman adds. “Ignoring the results? That’s where you start wasting money.”

Data-driven actions can increase employee satisfaction by 30% and reduce turnover by as much as 25%, saving companies thousands in recruitment and training costs.

PerformancePoint has helped clients increase engagement by as much as 59% and has achieved participation rates of over 90%. Strong results occur when the project is handled correctly. According to Forbes, only 22% of companies report getting good results from their employee engagement surveys—a direct consequence of handling the process poorly.

About PerformancePoint LLC

PerformancePoint LLC, founded by Brad Federman, specializes in helping organizations engage employees, build resilient relationships, and create agile workplace cultures. With over 25 years of experience, PerformancePoint has partnered with leading companies like Nordstrom, FedEx, Mayo Clinic, and Deloitte to drive performance and growth.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.