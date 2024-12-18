Albanian Heritage Foundation Columbus Celebrates Cultural Education at Annual Meeting

Teachers and students of the Albanian Heritage Program, united in their dedication to preserving and learning the Albanian language and culture

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Albanian Heritage Foundation Columbus (AHFC) hosted its annual meeting on December 14, 2024, gathering over 300 attendees to celebrate and promote the culture and language of the Albanian community in Columbus.A highlight of the evening was a recital by local children, who shared Albanian poetry they had learned through AHFC’s educational programs. Their performance not only demonstrated their language skills but also reflected the foundation’s commitment to preserving Albanian heritage for future generations.“We are incredibly proud to see our youth actively engaging in preserving our language and culture,” said Genc Staravecka, President of AHFC. “These recitations represent more than just academic achievements; they highlight the importance of cultural education within our community.”The event also featured musical performances by Albanian artists Gerona, Olti, and Anjeza, who performed traditional songs from Albania’s northern and southern regions, enriching the cultural experience for everyone in attendance.Mission and VisionThe Albanian Heritage Foundation’s mission is to empower the Albanian community in Columbus by creating an inclusive space that celebrates Albania’s cultural heritage. The foundation places strong emphasis on education as a key pillar for preserving cultural identity, offering programs that instill pride in the younger generation by focusing on Albanian history, language, and traditions.“We are dedicated to creating a space for education and connection, where everyone in our community can embrace and celebrate their Albanian identity,” said Dukagjin M Blakaj, Vice President of AHFC.The foundation’s vision is to build a resilient, unified community that contributes to society. By promoting cultural exchange and providing educational programs, AHFC aims to ensure the Albanian-American community in Columbus continues to thrive and make a meaningful impact on the broader community.The Albanian Heritage Foundation SchoolA key initiative of AHFC is the Albanian Heritage Foundation School, which opened in June 2024. The school offers weekly lessons in Albanian language and culture to approximately 28 students every Saturday from 10 AM to 12 PM. In addition to cultural education, the school provides English writing tutoring to help students improve their language skills while strengthening their connection to their Albanian roots.“The school has been an incredible success,” said Kristaq Bifsha, Treasurer of AHFC. “We are proud to provide a space where the next generation can learn about their heritage while excelling academically.”The school is funded entirely through community donations and operates with the support of two dedicated teachers who are passionate about cultural education. Through its programs, the school serves as a hub for both learning and community connection.Leadership and Community SupportThe Albanian Heritage Foundation Columbus is led by a dedicated board of directors:• Genc Staravecka, President• Dukagjin M Blakaj, Vice President• Kristaq Bifsha, Treasurer• Besnik Lazaj, Board Member• Marin Ndoja, Board Member• Ferdinand Cela, Board Member• Julian Bregasi, Board Member• Milot Thaci, Board Member• Saimir Cela, Board Member• Blerta Staravecka, Board Member• Besmir Korriku, Board Member• Adem Vllasi, Board MemberEach board member brings valuable expertise and experience to help guide the foundation’s efforts to preserve and promote Albanian heritage in Columbus.How to Get InvolvedThe Albanian Heritage Foundation Columbus invites individuals to support its mission by becoming members or making donations. Contributions are crucial to sustaining the school and cultural programs. To become a member or support the organization, please contact us using the information below.About the Albanian Heritage Foundation ColumbusThe Albanian Heritage Foundation Columbus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of the Albanian community in Central Ohio. Through educational programs, cultural events, and community outreach, the foundation works to strengthen and connect the Albanian-American community while fostering greater understanding and appreciation of Albanian traditions.For more information, please contact:Albanian Heritage Foundation ColumbusEmail: info@albanianhfc.orgFacebook: Albanian Heritage Foundation Columbus

