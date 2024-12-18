Stay Warm and Safe with the SFMO Winter Fire Safety Tips

NASHVILLE – Ahead of the start of winter on Dec. 21, 2024, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) and the Tennessee State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFMO) remind Tennesseans that following some simple fire prevention tips today can help them stay warm and safe during the cold weather months ahead.

Winter is Tennessee’s most dangerous season for residential structure fires. Fire departments report a 66% increase in home fire deaths during winter compared to other seasons. Smoking and cooking account for more than 28% of the known causes for residential structure fires in Tennessee. Separately, medical oxygen has been a component of more than 10% of fire deaths in the Volunteer State over the last decade.

“While winter means the joyful celebrations of Christmas and New Year’s, cold weather also brings greater risks to homeowners and their families as more people stay indoors in order to keep warm,” said TDCI Commissioner and State Fire Marshal Carter Lawrence. “This winter, I strongly urge Tennesseans to make fire safety foremost in their lives by taking greater care at home in order to reduce the risk to themselves and emergency responders.”

Working smoke alarms are every homeowner’s first line of defense against home fires all year long. To help protect Tennesseans and save lives, the SFMO’s "Get Alarmed, Tennessee!" free smoke alarm program is helping reduce the risk from home fires.

Since the program’s inception in 2012, over 273,000 smoke alarms have been installed and there have been 506 verified saves.

“On average, working smoke alarms installed through ‘Get Alarmed’ save the life of a Tennessean every 8.63 days,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Mike Bell. “This winter, make sure you check your smoke alarms to ensure that you have working smoke alarms in your home. If you need working smoke alarms, contact my team directly or contact your local fire department and ask if they participate in ‘Get Alarmed.’”

Need working smoke alarms? Follow the link and request a free smoke alarm online.

In addition to using working smoke alarms this winter, homeowners can follow these simple fire safety tips. Remember:

Keep flammable items like blankets, rugs, or furniture at least three feet away from space heaters and wood stoves.

Never place your Christmas tree near heating equipment, fireplaces, candles, or other sources of heat. Always keep your Christmas tree watered to prevent the tree from drying out.

Practice a home fire escape plan with your family. Everyone should know two ways out of each room.

Always turn portable heaters off when leaving a room or going to bed.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected every year.

Burn only dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces and wood stoves. Never burn garbage or use flammable liquids to start a fire.

Make sure any fireplace has a sturdy screen to reduce the risk of flying sparks.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment, like the furnace, fireplace, wood stove, or portable space heater.

Have a three-foot “kid-free zone” around open fires and space heaters.

Install wood-burning stoves following manufacturer’s instructions or have a professional perform the installation. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

If you smell gas coming from your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.

For more fire safety information, visit tn.gov/fire.

