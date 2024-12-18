FWC celebrates a banner year for Florida Saltwater Fishing State Records

This past January, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) launched three new categories for the Florida Saltwater Fishing State Records, Adult and Youth Length and Youth All Tackle. Florida anglers were more than up for the challenge and responded in a big way! The program approved the highest number of records since the FWC took over the record program from the International Game Fish Association in 2016, making 2024 a banner year.

This year’s new records included three Adult Length records: Joseph Ingold (red drum); Josh Hulslander (snook, approved in November); Tucker Robertson (snook, approved in December); one Fly record: Chris Schultz (red snapper); and three Adult All Tackle records: D. Albrey Arrington (schoolmaster); Thomas Schendera (blueline tilefish, approved in August); and Alek Williams (blueline tilefish, approved in November).

While the adult qualifiers were definitely noteworthy, the youth anglers were the real record breakers this year. Using spring break to his full advantage, Krieger Brasseale landed five records, two Youth Length records (red drum and snook) and three Youth All Tackle (sheepshead, spotted seatrout and Spanish mackerel).

Not to be outdone, avid angler Julia Bernstein also earned two Youth Length records (permit and bonefish) and four Youth All Tackle records (cobia, gray [mangrove] snapper and yellowtail snapper), breaking her own gray (mangrove) snapper record later this year.

Finally in an exciting end to the year, Luke Ormston broke Brasseale’s Youth Length record with a monster snook he landed late in the fall, closing out this banner year with a bang!

“Florida is truly the Fishing Capital of the World, and it is inspiring to see both adults and youth sharing their passion for Florida’s fisheries, participating in our angler recognition programs, and setting records,” said Jessica McCawley, Director of the Division of Marine Fisheries Management.

Despite all of these new records there are still lots of opportunities for you to get in on the action with two Adult Length record vacancies and several Youth All Tackle vacancies. The FWC will also be launching additional youth opportunities in 2025 with the addition of Atlantic croaker, crevalle jack, gafftopsail catfish, hogfish, little tunny, mutton snapper, pinfish, tripletail, vermilion snapper and wahoo.

“By increasing the number of record opportunities for youth anglers, we hope to continue inspiring the next generation to get out on the water and to develop a lifelong appreciation for the sport of fishing,” said McCawley.

All new record holders receive certificates and letters of recognition from the Director of Marine Fisheries Management, Jessica McCawley, along with custom metal sculptures of their record species generously supplied by The Metal Edge.

Visit CatchaFloridaMemory.com/Records to review open categories, information on current records and full applicable rules. To qualify for a record, a completed application form must be submitted with the angler’s signature and a notary stamp. Applications must be accompanied by digital or print photographs clearly showing the gear used to make the catch, the angler with their catch, various views of the fish for identification purposes and required weight or length verification photos. Videos will be accepted for Youth and Adult Length record categories. Youth applications must be submitted within three months of the catch date.

As always, we strongly encourage practicing best fish handling, especially for the Length category submissions, using wet hands and keeping fingers out of the eyes and gills. We also encourage Length category submissions to be kept in the water during measuring or to wet the length measuring device.

Visit MyFWC.com/FishHandling or BonefishTarponTrust.org/Bonefish-Handlingfor more best handling guidelines for bonefish. You can also check out our promo video for information on the new record categories and best fishing practices.

