Tufts School of Engineering Welcomes ClariMed Professional as Part-Time Lecturer

CHADDS FORD, PA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClariMed, Inc. , the first end-to-end MedTech services partner to prioritize usability as the core of their integrated, human-centric approach to medical product development, announced that Dr. Haroula Tzamaras, Human Factors Consultant, will join Tufts University's School of Engineering as a part-time lecturer for the Spring 2025 semester.Tzamaras will teach ENP163, "Human Factors Analysis Methods," a graduate-level course within the Department of Mechanical Engineering's Human Factors Engineering program. The course, running from January to May 2025, provides students with instruction in human factors research and analysis methodologies and their practical applications in industry settings.The course features guest speakers and interactive activities designed to connect classroom concepts with current industry practices and has been traditionally taught by an industry professional. This approach aims to give students insight into how human factors principles are applied in professional settings."I'm thrilled to get to bring my industry perspective to academia," said Tzamaras. "Having gone through graduate school myself and now actively working in MedTech and human factors, I understand the importance of allowing students to visualize how what they are learning in the classroom materializes in practice. I am excited to share real-world examples and create an engaging learning environment that helps prepare students for their future careers."Kelley Kendle, CEO of ClariMed, emphasized the value of this academic partnership: "Haroula’s appointment to this position is a testament to her strong educational background in human factors and her growing applicable experience to the medical device industry. Moreover, it is demonstrative of our combined commitment to give back to the community and we are proud of Haroula’s leadership in sharing her passion and developing the next generation of human factors professionals."Dr. Jason Rife, Department Chair of Mechanical Engineering at Tufts University, added, " Dr. Tzamaras will be teaching one of the core courses for the Human Factors Master’s program. We were enthusiastic to hire Haroula given her combination of extensive knowledge in the field and industry experience."About ClariMed, Inc.ClariMed is a human-centered development and regulatory practice for medical products developed by Pharmaceutical and Medical device manufacturers. Our best-of-breed professional services cultivate innovation while ensuring the safe and effective use of medical products. Visit us at www.Clarimed.com For media inquiries, please contact: press@clarimed.com

