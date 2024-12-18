Jellystone Park Franchise Expanding in Canada With New Cavendish Camp-Resort

Maritime Fun Group adds second Yogi Bear-themed location to its portfolio

Former KOA park to open before Victoria Day

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maritime Fun Group, which owns and operates the leading family amusement parks and attractions in New Brunswick and on Prince Edward Island, will reopen its Cavendish campground next year as a Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort.

The location, formerly known as the Cavendish KOA Holiday, will join the Jellystone Park franchise before Victoria Day (May 19), said Maritime Fun Group President Matthew Jelley.



Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts are renowned for their attractions such as pools and wagon rides, non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters, and glamping-style accommodations.



With more than 75 franchised locations across the United States and Canada, Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts operates in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Experiences.



The new Cavendish Camp-Resort joins Canadian Jellystone Park locations in Niagara Falls; Lower Woodstock, New Brunswick; Annapolis Valley, Nova Scotia; and Pouch Cove, Newfoundland.



Maritime Fun Group has owned and operated the Jellystone Park Camp-Resort in Woodstock since April and believes the Jellystone Park experience is a great fit for Cavendish, which is the top destination for families on Prince Edward Island.



“Seeing the kids line up for the wagon rides with Yogi Bear our first night of the season was enough to convince me of the merits of having our Cavendish campground become a Jellystone Park,” Jelley said. “I saw the excitement on their faces, that fascination. Jellystone Park perfectly aligns with where we want to be.”



Jelley added that he co-founded Maritime Fun Group in 1999 with his three brothers — Peter, Mark and John — and their business partner, Adam Hickey, and that their focus has always been on family fun and entertainment.



Jelley said the Maritime Fun Group has been making significant improvements to their Cavendish campground prior to joining the Jellystone Park network.



“Over the past year, we have been working hard to upgrade every aspect of the campground from important infrastructure like roads, electrical services and water systems to amenities like our updated laundry room, arcade, new community fire area and silent disco activities. We have painted every single building in the park, and our store is becoming a Ranger Station, complete with a great selection of Yogi Bear merchandise.”



Attractions at the new Jellystone Park will include a swimming pool, a jumping pillow, and a petting zoo as well as an RC track where guests can race their own remote control cars and trucks or rent ones on-site. The park also has walking and biking trails and a large playground.



As a Jellystone Park, Jelley said the Cavendish park, will offer “costumed character events, wagon rides, and activities.”

Maritime Fun Group owns 15 other family attractions in Cavendish including Sandspit Amusement Park; Shining Waters Family Fun Park; Ripley's Believe it or Not Cavendish Beach; The Hangar Laser Tag Arena; Black Magic Mini Golf; and Mariners Cove Amazing Maze. There are also plenty of outdoor recreational activities available at neighboring Prince Edward Island National Park, which features white sand beaches.



“People tend to come for longer stays because we offer so many things to do,” Jelley said, noting that Cavendish has the largest concentration of family attractions in eastern Canada.



Cavendish even has historical attractions, including the home, gardens and farm that inspired writer L.M. Montgomery to write Anne of Green Gables, the timeless coming of age story of an 11-year-old orphan girl who was raised on Prince Edward Island by two elderly siblings.



