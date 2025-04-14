Digital Assault Ai Officially Launches, Delivering Enterprise-Grade Marketing Tools and Reseller Access in One Affordable Platform

BOISE, ID, April 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new era in digital marketing accessibility begins today with the national launch of DIGITAL ASSAULT AI, a comprehensive SaaS platform that combines the power of Vendasta and GoHighLevel into one unified, white-label system. Created for entrepreneurs, agencies, and small business owners, the platform offers a robust set of affordable marketing automation tools and dashboards at a price point designed to disrupt the market.





DigitalAssault.ai Is Disrupting the $3,500/Month Software Stack — And Putting the Power Back in Entrepreneurs' Hands

At the helm of this bold initiative is Mike Morgan, a Boise-based digital strategist and entrepreneur who envisions a marketing landscape where smaller players are no longer edged out by cost-prohibitive software and complex licensing models. With DIGITAL ASSAULT AI, Morgan aims to bridge the gap between elite marketing tools and the everyday business owner.

A Platform Built for Scale and Simplicity

DIGITAL ASSAULT AI’s subscription model is simple: for under $300 per month or $1,000 per year, users receive access to a complete suite of digital marketing services, automation dashboards, CRM capabilities, and more. Unlike many platforms that charge separately for access and resale, DIGITAL ASSAULT AI combines both into a single subscription. Subscribers can use the tools for their own marketing needs or resell them to clients under their own brand.

Included in the platform are well-known tools such as Intractr, Entepedia, and Deal.ai, along with a range of integrations and services that typically require multiple software subscriptions to replicate. Everything is centralized within a single dashboard, giving users a seamless experience for campaign management, lead generation, customer communication, and reporting.

Disrupting the SaaS Status Quo

What makes DIGITAL ASSAULT AI notable is not just its bundling of tools, but its commitment to making enterprise functionality available at a fraction of the standard industry cost. By merging the capabilities of platforms like Vendasta and GoHighLevel into one subscription, the company eliminates the need for users to juggle multiple accounts, pricing tiers, and software interfaces.

“Small business owners shouldn’t have to sacrifice quality because of budget,” said Morgan. “They deserve tools that work at scale, that are white-label ready, and that don’t come with inflated pricing designed for agencies with ten-figure budgets.”

A Dual-Purpose Model: Use It or Resell It

The platform’s hybrid approach serves two primary user groups: those looking to run their own campaigns more effectively, and those aiming to build or scale a digital agency through resale. With built-in white-label functionality, resellers can customize their client-facing dashboards, pricing models, and brand elements—without needing to build tools from scratch.

This model empowers entrepreneurs to launch or enhance their service offerings with minimal overhead. Rather than investing thousands in marketing software development or managing fragmented toolsets, users can immediately offer enterprise-grade services under their own brand.

Roadmap: A Future-Forward Platform

DIGITAL ASSAULT AI is launching with an ambitious product roadmap that includes the integration of more white-label tools and enhanced automation features. Planned updates include AI-driven content generation, expanded CRM workflows, and deeper analytics tools—all designed to increase functionality and profitability for users.

Morgan emphasized that the company’s focus is long-term accessibility and profitability. “This is not a static platform,” he explained. “We’re continually adding value, evolving features, and working closely with our community to build tools that actually serve their needs.”

Addressing a Growing Market Need

With small businesses facing increasing pressure to compete in a digital-first world, the need for accessible and scalable marketing tools is greater than ever. DIGITAL ASSAULT AI arrives at a critical time, offering a powerful, consolidated alternative to the fragmented, high-cost software stacks that dominate the industry.

“Our mission is to level the playing field,” said Morgan. “By bundling proven tools into a single, accessible platform, we’re helping small businesses and solopreneurs take back control of their digital presence.”

Launch Offer and How to Get Started

To support early adopters, DIGITAL ASSAULT AI is offering an introductory subscription rate through April 30, 2025. Users who subscribe before the deadline can secure full platform access and reseller rights for under $300/month or $1,000/year.

Interested users can sign up or learn more at https://digitalassault.ai.

About DIGITAL ASSAULT Ai

DIGITAL ASSAULT Ai is a white-label SaaS platform that brings together powerful marketing tools into one unified subscription, combining access and reseller rights. Based in Boise, Idaho, the platform empowers entrepreneurs and small businesses to launch, scale, and manage digital campaigns using the same tools typically reserved for large agencies—at a fraction of the cost.





Media Contact Company Name: DIGITAL ASSAULT AI Contact Person: Mike Morgan Email: digitalassaultai@gmail.com Phone: (208) 401-9528 Country: United States Website: https://digitalassault.ai

