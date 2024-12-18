Quantum Computing Integrated with Artificial Intelligence Disrupting a Growing Number of Industries

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - Advancements in quantum hardware and algorithms are making quantum computing increasingly practical. New developments in quantum processors are improving their performance and stability, allowing for more complex calculations. Enhanced quantum algorithms are being designed to solve specific problems more efficiently. These improvements are crucial for integrating quantum computing with AI, as they enable more sophisticated data processing and analysis. As quantum systems become more accessible, their potential applications in AI grow. This integration is expected to lead to breakthroughs in areas such as optimization and predictive modeling. The ongoing progress in both fields is paving the way for innovative solutions and applications. A report from Grand View Research projected that the global quantum AI market was valued at USD 256.0 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 34.4% from 2024 to 2030. The report said: “The market is growing rapidly, driven by advancements in quantum computing and its potential to solve problems that classical computers struggle with. Quantum computing enhances machine learning algorithms, enabling them to process vast datasets and uncover patterns that were previously unreachable. The combination of AI and quantum technologies is set to transform industries such as finance, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing by enabling more precise predictions, optimizations, and real-time decision-making capabilities.” Active Tech Companies in the markets today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO).

Grand View Research continued: “The software segment is predicted to foresee significant growth during the forecast period as innovations in quantum algorithms and applications evolve. Advances in quantum programming languages and development tools are making it easier to create and implement quantum algorithms. As quantum hardware becomes more available, there is a growing demand for software solutions that can effectively utilize this technology. Increased interest in quantum AI applications is driving significant investment in software development, expanding its potential uses and capabilities. This momentum is expected to continue, with software becoming a key driver in realizing the full potential of quantum AI technologies.”

ZenaTech Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ZENA) to Use Quantum Computing for Wildfire Tracking in the Western US; Part of a Third LOI for Land Survey Company Acquisition – ZenaTech, a technology company specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drone, Quantum Computing, Drone as a Service (DaaS), and enterprise SaaS solutions, announces today that it has signed an LOI (Letter of Intent) to acquire a third land survey engineering company. The acquired company, located in the Western region of the US, will use drones for land surveys and to survey large tracks of land for wildfires and fire management applications on Native American reservations. In addition, Quantum Computing will be added to AI drone capabilities to accommodate large-size datasets. This third acquisition will form the base of ZenaTech’s drone operations in the Western US region, providing local access to the ZenaDrone 1000 and the IQ series of drones, along with the previously announced LOIs for anchor acquisitions in the Southeast and Southern regions of the US.

“Signing an LOI to acquire a third land survey company is another step towards our vision for a national DaaS business, bringing AI drone speed and precision to innovate legacy business applications across verticals. Having received multiple requests from Native American groups, we look forward to applying advanced technologies like AI and Quantum Computing to practical and sought-after use cases such as fire management,” said CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D.

ZenaTech has an existing joint venture partnership with a Native American company to manufacture and sell drones for use by Native American Nations across the US for use in applications like land survey, search and rescue, cargo delivery and fire management. The ZenaTech team has met with many Native American leaders interested in using ZenaDrone 1000 to scan massive tracts of land, over 300 square miles, for fire management applications that are of particular interest to those located in the Western area of the US. The level of datasets required for these expansive areas and applications can only be accomplished using Quantum Computing technology.

ZenaTech previously announced the launch of the Sky Traffic project, which will utilize its AI drones, Quantum Computing, and specialized teams to develop and test advanced traffic management and weather forecasting applications using large datasets and Amazon Web Services computing devices and platforms.

Quantum Computing is a type of computation that leverages the principles of quantum mechanics to process information at speeds and efficiencies far beyond traditional classical computers, enabling complex problem-solving and simulations.

AI drones can survey and collect massive amounts of real-time data on weather, fire conditions, and terrain, which can then be processed using Quantum Computing to create highly accurate predictive models. The synergy of AI drones with Quantum Computing can result in more efficient fire detection, response and prevention, minimizing the impact of wildfires on lives, property, and the environment. Drones are already useful in surveillance, detection, and firefighting, while Quantum Computing, although still emerging, can enhance predictive capabilities, resource optimization, and modeling of complex fire behavior.

ZenaTech’s Drone as a Service or DaaS, is a convenient and flexible pay-as-you-go model enabling business users to benefit from the efficiencies of using drones for applications like surveillance and inspection, crop management, or land surveying, without having to buy the hardware and software, or acquire the pilot certifications and regulatory approvals needed to implement.

In land survey applications, remotely piloted and autonomous drones with an array of sensors and cameras, LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging), and GPS systems, capture and analyze high-resolution pictures and aerial data across expansive terrains in a matter of hours instead of the typical weeks or months required using traditional surveying tripod-mounted instruments and methodologies. Accurate land surveys are required for legal purposes and are essential for the planning and building of roads and commercial, residential and other government building projects. Continued… Read this full release by visiting: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-zena/

Other recent developments in the technology industry include:

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage and 5G/Edge, recently announced that on December 6, 2024, it received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) informing the Company that Nasdaq has granted the Company’s request for an exception to Nasdaq’s Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) through February 25, 2025. The exception gives the Company until February 25, 2025, to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024, and any other required filings. The Company’s common stock will remain listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market during the exception period. If the Company files all the required reports by February 25, 2025, the common stock will remain listed, so long as the Company remains in compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules. The Company currently expects to file all the required reports by February 25, 2025.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS) a leading provider of best-in-class unmanned aerial systems (UAS), sensors and software solutions for customers worldwide in the commercial and government verticals, recently announced a recent expansion upon its existing eBee X drone fleet for the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation (DALO) with the sale and delivery of three eBee VISION drones.

AgEagle CEO Bill Irby commented, “DALO’s expansion of their existing eBee drone fleet underscores the reliability, performance, and versatility of our UAS in meeting the rigorous demands of military and defense applications. As we continue to demonstrate our ability to provide enhanced intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities, we expect to further solidify our presence in the defense market while building long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing and networking industry, is recently announced the display of its ion trap—the foundational technology behind its quantum computers—in the lobby of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). This showcase recognizes IonQ’s position as a technological pioneer, quantum leader, and the only quantum computing company highlighted at the world’s largest stock exchange.

IonQ’s ion trap, the brain of the company’s advanced quantum computers, uses precisely positioned ions as the foundational building blocks of its quantum approaches. These ions are trapped in a vacuum using electric fields and enable high-fidelity quantum operations. Trapped ion technology is a key advantage in progressing IonQ’s mission to build the world’s best quantum computers to tackle the most complex problems.

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) recently announced the availability of the Scalar® i7 RAPTOR, the latest advancement in tape storage technology tailored to support growing AI and cloud use cases. Originally announced in March of this year, the Scalar i7 RAPTOR is designed for hyperscale customers, managed service providers (MSPs), and large enterprises and is the densest, most scalable tape solution on the market. As organizations look to retain more data than ever for AI, analysis, and business insights, this new offering gives customers an ultra-low cost, green, and secure solution for data lakes, data protection, and private and hybrid cloud deployments.

“IDC expects the surging demand for AI workloads will lead to a significant increase in datacenter capacity, energy consumption, and carbon emissions, with AI datacenter capacity projected to have a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.5% through 2027,” said Greg Macatee, research manager, Infrastructure Systems, Platforms and Technologies Group at IDC. “With this increase of energy consumption, enterprises require new and innovative infrastructure to improve power and datacenter efficiency.”

