Mental Health in the Holiday Season

“A lovely thing about Christmas is that it’s compulsory, like a thunderstorm, and we all go through it together.” — Garrison Keillor

Mr. Keillor’s sentiment is shared by many who view the holidays as stressful, but there are some things you can do to keep your mental health in order and enjoy the season.

Focus on physical well-being

According to Tomekia Wynn, 307th Bomb Wing Director of Psychological Health, one of the best ways to sustain mental health is to concentrate on physical health first.

She discussed the need to replace excessive sugar and caffeine intake with water and daily exercise. Even a walk can help prevent physical problems that can have a negative impact on one’s mental state.

Manage expectations and boundaries

“Not everything goes your way during the holidays,” said Wynn.

So, she advises enjoying the moment, especially when hosting a holiday gathering.

“Just know nothing has to be perfect,” she said. “Spending time with family and friends is the most important thing.”

While spending time with family and friends is essential, it’s also important to establish boundaries if needed.

“Think about what you can cope with at the time,” she said. “A boundary might be that there won’t be any conversations about politics or religion.”

Manage resources

Time and money are finite resources and Wynn advises treating them this way, especially during the holidays.

She explained that budgets can often be controlled simply by placing value on what is most important to you.

She also recommends making time for yourself during the holidays to have the mental energy to be there for others when needed.

Handling loss and loneliness

Wynn added that it’s also important to acknowledge feelings of loss or loneliness during the holidays. Memories of loved ones who have passed away or separation from family can take a mental toll on anyone.

“It’s important to share memories about loved ones we’ve lost and remember the happy moments you had with that person,” she said.

Wynne recommended a two-fold approach for those who can’t be with family for Christmas.

“Reach out to family members, and let them know if you are having a hard time because just acknowledging it can help you feel better,” she said.

She also suggested embracing the season where you are.

“Take part in local celebrations with friends and enjoy hobbies like hiking, bowling, reading, or anything that brings you joy,” said Wynn.

You are not alone

Wynne stressed the importance of using resources like Military One Source, which is available 24/7 with specialized programs like their podcast on dealing with holiday stress and loneliness.

Members can also request confidential counseling by contacting Military OneSource directly at 800-342-9647 or setting up a live chat.