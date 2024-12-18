UAGC Joins Air University Associate-to-Baccalaureate Cooperative with a BA in Homeland Security and Emergency Management

Through the AU-ABC partnership, Airmen and Guardians can enhance their professional skills and make meaningful contributions in critical fields like homeland security and emergency management.” — Gary Packard

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) proudly announces that its Bachelor of Arts in Homeland Security and Emergency Management (BAHSEM) program is now part of the Air University Associate-to-Baccalaureate Cooperative (AU-ABC) This partnership is specifically designed to provide Airmen and Guardians with a Community College of the Air Force (CCAF) degree an efficient pathway to earning a bachelor’s degree, ensuring maximum credit transfer and a streamlined educational experience.The AU-ABC program allows eligible students to seamlessly transition from their CCAF associate degree to a UAGC bachelor’s degree, requiring no more than 60 additional credits to complete the program.As one of ten UAGC programs offered through the AU-ABC partnership, the BAHSEM is tailored to prepare military students for critical roles in homeland security and emergency management.Why Choose the BAHSEM Program at UAGC?• Seamless Transition: Apply your CCAF credits toward a career-focused degree designed to prepare you for real-world roles in homeland security and emergency management.• Expert-Led Learning: Learn from experienced faculty who provide practical insights and understand the unique journey of military students.• Practical Experience: Engage in assignments that replicate field tasks, including risk assessments, hazard modeling, and investigative referrals.• Tangible Credentials: Complete industry-recognized Department of Homeland Security (DHS) training as part of specific assignments.• 100% Online Flexibility: Balance your education with military service and personal commitments, studying from anywhere with an internet connection."At UAGC, we are committed to empowering our military students with high-quality, flexible education opportunities that build on their existing skills and experiences,” said Gary Packard, interim senior vice provost of Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “Through the AU-ABC partnership, Airmen and Guardians can efficiently enhance their professional skills and make meaningful contributions in critical fields like homeland security and emergency management."The UAGC BAHSEM program not only enhances students' academic journeys but also provides valuable professional training that aligns with industry needs. Students can expect to graduate prepared to tackle complex challenges in national security and emergency preparedness.For more information, visit Bachelor of Arts in Homeland Security and Emergency Management program.###The University of Arizona Global Campus is proud to offer over 50 associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs with accelerated online classes designed to help you gain the skills you need. At UAGC, you will be part of the University of Arizona community of students and alumni who support each other from game day to graduation day and beyond. For more information about UAGC, visit UAGC.edu.

