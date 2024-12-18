Led by Victor Gonzalez Herrera Simi Foundation Partners with WASH Strategy to Transform Nuevo Leon Schools

Victor Gonzalez Herrera, CEO of Farmacias Similares, emphasized the program's significance during its launch.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fifteen schools in Nuevo Leon, Mexico adopted the WASH strategy, a program focusing on water, sanitation, and hygiene. Spearheaded by the Nuevo Leon State Department of Education, UNICEF Mexico, and the Dr. Simi Foundation , the initiative will benefit over 12,000 students and 530 teachers. Victor Gonzalez Herrera , CEO of Farmacias Similares, emphasized the program's significance during its launch.The project introduces measures that create healthier environments for students. At the Doce de Octubre Elementary School launch event in Guadalupe, Sofialeticia Morales Garza, Nuevo Leon's Secretary of Education, explained the initiative's core goal: ensuring access to potable water and sanitary facilities. These improvements and educational programs aim to teach students sustainable habits and responsible resource management.The program addresses immediate infrastructure needs and promotes climate resilience in schools. The WASH strategy creates lasting benefits by preparing for challenges such as heatwaves and droughts.Schools participating in the initiative now feature rainwater harvesting systems, solar panels, and community gardens. These upgrades enhance conditions while fostering practical, hands-on learning opportunities for students.“Collaboration enables us to create solutions that genuinely impact the lives of thousands of children. This partnership marks a significant step toward a sustainable future,” stated Victor Gonzalez Herrera at the event.The strategy also incorporates water-saving devices, systems for reusing water, and technology to detect leaks. These innovations optimize resources and make schools more sustainable and resilient.Gregor Henneka, UNICEF Mexico representative, highlighted the program's broader goals. He noted that the WASH strategy drives cultural shifts beyond upgrading infrastructure by promoting training and awareness. “This initiative fosters environmental responsibility among students while strengthening education quality and community well-being,” said Henneka.Key partners such as Monterrey Water and Drainage Services and the Water Center of Tecnológico de Monterrey bolster the program's impact. Their support ensures the initiative's long-term success and sustainability.“These actions demonstrate the power of cross-sector collaboration to transform communities,” added Victor Gonzalez Herrera. His leadership reinforces the tangible benefits the WASH strategy delivers to future generations.By integrating infrastructure development with educational programs, the WASH strategy positions Nuevo Leon as a leader in sustainable practices within schools. This initiative serves as a model that can be replicated in other regions, paving the way for balanced and sustainable growth.

