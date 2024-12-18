This recall involves removing devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.
Affected Product
- Product Names: BioZorb Marker and BioZorb LP Marker
- Product Codes: NEU
- Product Part Numbers:
- F0405 BioZorb Marker 4cm x 5cm
- F0404 BioZorb Marker 4cm x 4cm
- F0331 BioZorb Marker 1cm x 3cm x 3cm
- F0231 BioZorb Marker 1cm x 3cm x 2cm
- F0221 BioZorb Marker 1cm x 3cm x 2cm
- F0304 BioZorb Marker 3cm x 4cm
- F0303 BioZorb Marker 3cm x 3cm
- F0203 BioZorb Marker 2cm x 3cm
- F0202 BioZorb Marker 2cm x 2cm
- Product Description and UDI:
- Lot numbers: All unused lot numbers
What to Do
- Do not use BioZorb Marker and BioZorb LP Marker.
- Monitor patients who have an implanted BioZorb Marker for signs of any adverse events.
On October 24, 2024, Hologic sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall letter recommending the following actions:
For Patients
- Be aware that there is no need to have the BioZorb Marker removed from your body (explanted), unless your health care provider says otherwise.
- Contact your health care provider if you experience any adverse events after you receive a BioZorb Marker.
- Report any problems or complications with your BioZorb Marker to the FDA.
- Discuss possible risks with a health care provider if you have a BioZorb Marker and/or the provider plans radiation therapy treatment.
For Health Care Providers
- Do not implant BioZorb Markers
- Be aware of reports of serious adverse events after placement of BioZorb Marker devices in breast tissue.
- Monitor patients who have an implanted BioZorb Marker for signs of any adverse events.
- Be aware the FDA has not cleared or approved the use of BioZorb Markers to fill space in the tissue or to improve cosmetic outcomes after procedures, or as a marker for radiation treatment.
- Report any problems, complaints or complications experienced by patients after the placement of BioZorb Marker devices to the FDA.
For Facilities
- Quarantine all products.
- Share the notification with all surgeons who have used or plan to use the BioZorb Marker.
- Identify product inventory affected by this action.
- See the Customer Response Form Instructions included with the letter to identify affected products.
- Confirm receipt of this communication by completing the online Customer Response Form even if there is no affected product in inventory.
- Hologic will issue a Return Goods Authorization upon receipt of the Customer Response Form and will arrange for return of all affected products to the firm.
- Forward a copy of the notice to other facilities or users who may have received affected product.
Reason for Recall
Hologic, Inc. is recalling Biozorb Marker due to complications and adverse events reported with implanted devices.
The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including pain, infection, rash, device moving from where it was placed (migration), device breaking through the skin (erosion), fluid buildup under the skin (seroma), other complications and/or additional medical treatments, and death.
There have been 252 reported injuries. There have been no reports of death.
Device Use
The BioZorb Marker made by Hologic (previously Focal Therapeutics), is an implantable radiographic marker used to mark soft tissues (such as breast tissue) for future medical procedures.
The device has two components: a permanent component which is made of titanium metal and a resorbable component which is made of a plastic material that is intended to be resorbed in the body after 1 year or longer. It is meant for one-time use.
Contact Information
Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact Hologic at breasthealth.support@hologic.com.
Full List of Affected Devices
|Part Number
|Part Description
|UDI(DI)
|F0405
|BioZorb Marker 4cm x 5cm
|15420045514065
|F0404
|BioZorb Marker 4cm x 4cm
|15420045514058
|F0331
|BioZorb Marker 1cm x 3cm x 3cm
|15420045514041
|F0231
|BioZorb Marker 1cm x 3cm x 2cm
|15420045514034
|F0221
|BioZorb Marker 1cm x 3cm x 2cm
|15420045514027
|F0304
|BioZorb Marker 3cm x 4cm
|15420045514010
|F0303
|BioZorb Marker 3cm x 3cm
|15420045514003
|F0203
|BioZorb Marker 2cm x 3cm
|15420045513990
|F0202
|BioZorb Marker 2cm x 2cm
|15420045513983
Additional FDA Resources
Additional Company Resources
Unique Device Identifier (UDI)
The unique device identifier (UDI) helps identify individual medical devices sold in the United States from manufacturing through distribution to patient use. The UDI allows for more accurate reporting, reviewing, and analyzing of adverse event reports so that devices can be identified, and problems potentially corrected more quickly.
How do I report a problem?
Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program.