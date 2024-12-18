Submit Release
Attorney General Hilgers Supports the Dakota Access Pipeline to Protect Farmers and Keep Nebraskans Safe

Wednesday, December 18, 2024

LincolnNebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers joined a 13-state coalition to defend the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has safely transported oil and gas from North Dakota to Illinois for the past seven years.

Keeping the Dakota Access Pipeline open significantly benefits Nebraskans. Without the pipeline, crude oil would be either shipped by truck or train through Nebraska. Thus, the pipeline frees up space for Nebraskans to transport agricultural goods such as corn, cattle, soybeans, hogs, eggs, and other healthy food across the country. That ease of transport keeps transportation costs for food low. And the pipeline decreases the risk of oil spills by truck or train in Nebraska.

“The Dakota Access Pipeline saves Nebraskan farmers millions of dollars transporting agricultural products. Not to mention the pipeline protects Nebraska’s communities from the risk of oil spills on highways and railways. The Dakota Access Pipeline is key to Nebraska’s—and our Nation’s—economy, safety, and energy security,” stated Attorney General Hilgers.

The States make the case that shutting down Dakota Access Pipeline causes significant harm by hurting farmers, costing states hundreds of millions of dollars in property tax revenue, and poses safety risks. This motion follows a 26-state letter Attorney General Hilgers signed in December 2023, urging the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to continue the safe flow of oil and gas through the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Nebraska joined the Iowa-led motion to intervene, along with Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, and West Virginia.

