Continental Education Conference: Aiming for a decade of transformative action in education across Africa

Continental Education Conference: Aiming for a decade of transformative action in education and skills development across Africa

NOUKCHOTT, NOUKCHOTT, MAURITANIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Continental Education Conference convened by African Union in collaboration with UNICEF and hosted by the Republic of Mauritania. The conference aims at advocating for, the scaling up of successful and innovative solutions towards achieving quality and equitable education, to meet the demands of the 21st century in Africa, exploring and agreeing on sustainable financing mechanisms for education in Africa, and to pave the way for a long-term vision of Education as a catalyst of Africa’s development with the proposal for the African Union to declare 2025-2034 as the “Decade of Accelerated Action for the Transformation of Education and Skills Development in Africa.”

H.E. Mrs. Houda Babbah, Minister of Education and Reform of Mauritania, gave a welcome message that demonstrated Mauritania’s dedication to this transformative goal. She reaffirmed the idea that education is a major force behind the continent's wealth and sustainable development, stressing the value of regional collaboration in accomplishing these objectives.

H.E. Prof. Mohammed Belhocine, Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation of the African Union Commission, highlighted significant progress in advancing Africa's education agenda. He highlighted key achievements that include:

Strategic Updates Under Agenda 2063

Education and skills development strategies have been revised as part of the Second Ten-Year Plan to align with emerging global and continental priorities.

Implementation of Core Initiatives

The Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA 16-25) has been instrumental in enhancing education accessibility, quality, and relevance.

The TVET Strategy supports technical and vocational education to ensure alignment with modern economic demands.

Demonstrable Success Stories

Governments are increasingly prioritizing education in national agendas.

Communities actively invest in their children's learning.

Young people advocate for their education and develop the skills necessary for a sustainable future.

These developments signify a collective stride towards equipping Africa's population with the knowledge and skills needed to thrive in the 21st century. “This continental education conference is a unique opportunity to collectively chart the next phase of this journey. Over the next three days, we will explore several themes including, among others, how we could harness technology to expand access and improve the quality of learning, leveraging on data and evidence; strengthen education financing to ensure sustainable, equitable investments; promote curriculum reforms and innovation that connects education and skills development to the demands of modern economies; support educators as the bedrock of our education systems and ultimately the development of our nations; and embed inclusion and resilience, particularly for girls, emergency and conflict contexts, and children with disabilities,” said H. E. Prof. Mohammed Belhocine, Commissioner for Education, Sciences and Technology and Innovation, African Union Commission.

Prof. Belhocine concluded with an inspiring call to action, emphasizing the potential to redefine Africa’s future through education. He highlighted the need for relentless dedication to provide equitable and transformative educational opportunities for Africa’s youth, ensuring their empowerment to build a prosperous continent.

Ms. Nancy Chaola Mdooka, Deputy Minister of Education of Malawi, Chair of the Specialized Technical Committee outlined a vision for addressing these gaps through innovative and inclusive education models, while calling for strengthened skills development and enhanced partnerships across the continent.

Mr. Gilles Fagninou, Regional Director of UNICEF for West and Central Africa, addressed the Continental Education Conference in Nouakchott, emphasizing the urgent need for strategic investments in education to address Africa’s challenges. Through compelling examples and statistics, he highlighted the risks of underinvestment and the transformative potential of well-targeted educational reforms aligned with Agenda 2063.

Over the next three days, the conference will progress through high-level political dialogues, technical sessions, and ministerial panels at the Palais des Congrès in Nouakchott. These discussions will culminate in the adoption of the Nouakchott Declaration, expected to chart a concrete path forward for transforming education systems across Africa over the next decade.

