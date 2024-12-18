Artlume partners with the Ashmolean Museum to bring world-class art into homes and offices

World class art on your screens with Artlume

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artlume, the innovative platform that transforms TV screens into digital galleries, is delighted to announce its partnership with the Ashmolean Museum, the world’s first public museum.

Founded in 1683, the Ashmolean has long been a trailblazer in art, culture, and historical preservation. With an extensive collection that spans centuries and continents, the Ashmolean offers a diverse array of artefacts, artworks, and treasures that reflect the richness of global cultures.

This collaboration forms part of Artlume’s wider mission to democratise access to art by making masterpieces from prestigious institutions available to everyone, no matter where they are.

Through the "Collections" section on Artlume, viewers can enjoy carefully curated artworks from the Ashmolean’s collection. These include works by renowned Japanese printmakers, celebrated British artist J.W.M. Turner, and the 17th-century Dutch still-life masters, among others.

Artlume’s partnership with the Ashmolean is the first of many collaborations with cultural institutions across the globe. As part of its long-term strategy, Artlume will be working with a number of museums, galleries, and art institutions to expand its offering, showcasing the world’s finest art in living rooms and on screens everywhere. These partnerships will allow cultural institutions to share their collections with new audiences, ensuring that art remains accessible and appreciated in the digital age.

“We are honoured to partner with the Ashmolean Museum, one of the most important and pioneering museums in the world,” said Patrick Ashworth, CEO and founder of We3World Ltd, company behind Artlume. “This collaboration not only enables us to present their extraordinary collections but also supports our wider vision of bringing the beauty and power of art to people’s homes. Artlume will continue to work with other leading cultural institutions, broadening our content offering and helping museums connect with a global audience.”

“The Ashmolean Museum is delighted to be collaborating with Artlume in this artistic and transformative journey. With such a rich and varied collection, we look forward to bringing our stories straight to the viewers’ homes. It is part of the Ashmolean’s mission to bring ‘art to all’, and this is a wonderful way to do so” states Carrie Hickman, Publishing and Brand Licensing Manager, Ashmolean Museum.

Key highlights of the Ashmolean collections featured on Artlume include:

● Japanese Printmaking: a selection of exquisite ukiyo-e prints from masters such as Katsushika Hokusai and Utagawa Hiroshige I.

● J.W.M. Turner: a collection celebrating Turner’s legacy, in time for the 250th anniversary of his birth.

● Dutch still life: paintings from the museum’s extensive 17th-century collection, featuring realistic depictions of fruit, flowers, and symbolic objects.

● Pre-Raphaelite paintings: works from the revolutionary Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, including pieces by William Holman Hunt and Dante Gabriel Rossetti.

● Other notable collections: Pissarro paintings, Renaissance sketches, and a beautiful sculpture collection.

The Ashmolean Museum will not only supply these artworks but also work closely with the Artlume team to curate themed playlists. In addition, the museum will share in the revenue generated from the content, allowing it to continue its important work of preserving and sharing cultural heritage.

As Artlume expands its partnerships with leading cultural institutions, it remains committed to offering diverse and high-quality content that inspires, educates, and brings art into the everyday lives of people around the world.

The Artlume TV app is essential for displaying art on anyone’s TV, providing a seamless viewing experience. With the Artlume mobile app, audiences can easily scroll through content, making it more convenient to find and display their favourite pieces.

Artlume invites art lovers, and sport and tech enthusiasts, to join its vibrant community. Discover, learn, and get inspired by the diverse range of art available on the platform. Artlume paid plans start at £47.88 annually (just £3.99 per month) offering exclusive access to curated art collections.

For more information, visit www.Artlume.io.

