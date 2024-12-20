Bert Company's Wilberto wins Best Fashion Music Video at LA Fashion Film Festival for Big Freedia's 'Training Day'

Wilberto celebrates a landmark year, with over 20 nominations and a dozen wins for Big Freedia's "Training Day", with latest win at LA Fashion Film Festival.

Writing and producing the song, while also directing the video, was both challenging and incredibly rewarding. Seeing the finished product and how it has been received globally is amazing.” — Wilberto

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles Fashion Film Festival, which launched Los Angeles Fashion Week (LAFW 2024), awarded Wilberto Lucci, aka Wilberto—founder of Bert Company—the prestigious Best Fashion Video Music award for his visionary work on Big Freedia’s “ Training Day ” music video. The video has racked up more than a dozen awards, including Best Producer, Best Director, Best Choreography, and Best Style at various festivals and ceremonies. These achievements highlight Wilberto's brilliance as a trailblazing visionary who seamlessly merges music, film, and fashion into a powerful creative force within today’s mainstream arena.Inspired by the apocalyptic visuals of Mad Max, “Training Day” has garnered international acclaim for its bold vision, innovative choreography, and cinematic storytelling. However, what truly sets “Training Day” apart is Wilberto’s groundbreaking approach to music video production. Not only did he direct and produce the video, but he also took on the rare dual roles of co-writer and co-producer of the track itself—a pioneering achievement in an industry where music and visuals are often created independently. Wilberto’s creative influence extended to every aspect of the project, from the dynamic soundscape of the song to the video's inventive concepts.For the recording sessions, Wilberto teamed up with the Grammy-nominated New Orleans group Tank and the Bangas as session players. This collaboration blended the infectious rhythms of New Orleans bounce music and jazz with the sounds of today's popular music, representing New Orleans in a way never before seen in modern culture.Wilberto’s success with “Training Day” builds upon his broader contributions to Big Freedia’s career, particularly as co-writer and co-producer of the hit song “ You Already Know ” from Big Freedia's Central City album. The award-winning music video has also earned him numerous accolades this year, including recognition at New Orleans’ OffBeat Magazine’s Best of the Beat Awards.“These award wins mark an important turning point in my career and set a new benchmark for how the industry approaches this art form. I’m thrilled about the upcoming projects in my pipeline and will continue to push the boundaries with my unique brand of storytelling, music, and fashion,” said Wilberto.for more information on Bert Company or Wilberto click here

