Transport briefs media on release of Mid-Festive Season Road Safety Report, 19 Dec

Transport Minister to release Mid-Festive Season Road Safety Report

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister, Mr. Mkhuleko

Hlengwa invite members of the media to an update briefing where they will release the

mid-Festive Season preliminary road safety report.

The report will also focus on the Festive Season road safety campaign that commenced on the 1st of December 2024 and initiatives and plans that seek to reduce the number of the crashes and fatalities during this period.

All major routes have experienced high traffic volumes recently and are expected to

be even busier ahead of the Christmas and New Year’s Day holidays.

Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa will also announce plans to deal with

the expected high traffic volumes during the event.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Thursday, 19 December 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue: N1

Address: Tous River (Western Cape)

Members of the media are requested to confirm attendance with Luthando Ngilana on

067 427 9165 / LuthandoN@rtmc.co.za or with Ivy Masale on 076 789 5538 /

masalei@dot.gov.za

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

066 476 9015

#GovZAupdates

#servicedeliverysa