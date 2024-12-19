Miami Luxury RE LLC Introduces Aston Martin Residences Featuring Ultimate Luxury and Amenities

Aston Martin Residences Miami Kitchen, Residence 04 Aston Martin Residences Miami East Lobby Aston Martin Residences Miami Pool

The Aston Martin Residences set a new benchmark for refined living in Miami. With iconic design and world-class amenities, this masterpiece offers unmatched excellence and distinction.” — Maria Kuzina, Miami Luxury RE LLC

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami Luxury RE LLC proudly presents an exclusive opportunity to experience unparalleled luxury at the prestigious Aston Martin Residences Miami . Completed in 2024, these units, boasting the finest craftsmanship and premium design elements, offer discerning buyers an iconic living experience in the heart of Downtown Miami.Nestled within one of Miami’s most iconic waterfront developments, the units showcase 42,500 square feet of world-class amenities designed to elevate the luxury lifestyle. Residents enjoy access to exceptional features, including:State-of-the-art fitness center and spa facilitiesInfinity pool overlooking the Miami skylinePrivate lounges and entertainment spacesExclusive yacht marina for seamless waterfront livingSetting themselves apart, the units are enhanced with Gaggenau appliances, ensuring the perfect balance of elegance and modern functionality in the kitchen. Each detail reflects Aston Martin’s signature sophistication, blending precision and artistry throughout the residences.Aston Martin Residences are situated at the intersection of luxury, design, and convenience, offering breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay and easy access to Miami’s cultural, dining, and entertainment hotspots.Designed in collaboration between Aston Martin's design team and world-leading architect Rodolfo Miani of Bodas Miani Anger (BMA), the 66-story sail-shaped building stands as the tallest all-residential tower south of New York City, offering panoramic views of Biscayne Bay, the Miami River, and the dynamic city skyline.Top 5 Reasons to Buy at Aston Martin Residences, Miami:Prime Waterfront LocationNestled in Downtown Miami, the Aston Martin Residences offer stunning, uninterrupted views of the Biscayne Bay and Miami River—true Miami luxury with everything at your doorstep.Exclusive Aston Martin DesignA rare fusion of architecture and design inspired by Aston Martin's legendary brand, every detail speaks sophistication, from lobby to living spaces.Unmatched AmenitiesWith 42,500 sq. ft. of amenities, including an infinity pool, spa, yacht marina, and sky lounge, living here is like staying at a luxury resort every day.Private Superyacht MarinaEnjoy access to a private marina—a truly unique feature in Miami that lets you step off your boat and into your home.Bespoke Luxury LivingResidences are fully customizable, with high-end finishes, Gaggenau appliances, and expansive layouts designed to match your lifestyle.Current Price Ranges:1-Bedroom Units: Starting at $1.448 million2-Bedroom Units: Starting at $2.1 million3-Bedroom Units: Starting at $3.6 million4-Bedroom Units: Starting at $5.1 million5-Bedroom Duplexes: Starting at $9.3 millionTriplex Penthouse: Priced at $59 millionHighlight features of the building include bespoke Aston Martin design elements, such as custom door handles, leather accents, and handcrafted finishes. Residents can enjoy over 42,275 square feet of "Sky Amenities" spanning four floors, including a two-level fitness center, art gallery, movie theaters, virtual golf simulator, and a full-service spa.At the heart of the building on the 55th floor lies a stunning infinity pool with panoramic views, surrounded by cabanas, jacuzzis, and a luxurious sky bar and lounge. Exclusive penthouses, including the "Unique Triplex Penthouse" spanning over 27,000 square feet, offer a rare opportunity for those seeking the pinnacle of luxury living.Custom Interior Design Collections: For residents seeking a bespoke living experience, Aston Martin Residences offers three exclusive interior design collections: Timeless, Covert, and Indulgent. Each collection reflects Aston Martin's commitment to precision, luxury, and sophistication, allowing homeowners to collaborate with architects to create personalized spaces.For inquiries regarding units and availability, please contact: Maria Kuzina, Miami Luxury RE LLCAbout Miami Luxury RE LLC: Miami Luxury RE LLC stands as a prestigious real estate firm headquartered in the vibrant city of Miami, Florida, renowned for its expertise in luxury property transactions. Embracing a steadfast commitment to providing unparalleled client experiences, they have continually raised the bar within the industry. Their unwavering pursuit of innovation and unwavering focus on client contentment have garnered them numerous accolades, notably the esteemed USA Property Awards 2023-2024 recognition for Best Real Estate Agency in Florida and USA, Best Real Estate Agency Marketing in Florida and USA. Additionally, they proudly clinched the title of Best Luxury Real Estate Brokerage in Florida consecutively in 2021, 2022, and 2023 as bestowed by Luxury Lifestyle. Miami Luxury RE LLC specializes in Luxury properties for high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, sport celebrities from $2m USD to over $100m USD.

