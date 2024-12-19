My Event Curator Expands Premium Wedding Planning Services Across India’s Top Destination Wedding Cities

wedding planners in india

My Event Curator expands wedding planning services across India, offering bespoke destination weddings in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, and more.

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, December 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- My Event Curator , a leading name in luxury wedding planning , has announced the expansion of its services across India, now catering to couples in some of the country’s most iconic wedding destinations. From the regal palaces of Jaipur and Udaipur to the serene sands of Jaisalmer and Pushkar, and the wilderness of Ranthambore to the royal charm of Jodhpur, the company aims to redefine the destination wedding experience This expansion represents a significant development for the wedding planning industry, offering couples access to professional expertise in creating tailor-made celebrations that combine tradition, culture, and modern innovation.Speaking about the milestone, Shakti Kavia, Founder of My Event Curator, stated, “India is a treasure trove of stunning wedding destinations, each offering its own unique charm. We are excited to bring our expertise to more locations, helping couples craft unforgettable celebrations that reflect their love stories. From intricate details to grand arrangements, we ensure that every wedding is a flawless experience.”Key Highlights of My Event Curator’s Expansion:Personalized Services: Custom wedding planning to align with each couple’s unique vision.Expanded Destination Portfolio: Expertise in iconic locations such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Pushkar, Ranthambore, and Jaisalmer, alongside emerging hotspots.Comprehensive Planning: Services include venue selection, décor, catering, entertainment, guest hospitality, and more.Attention to Detail: A team dedicated to delivering exceptional experiences for couples and their guests.This expansion is expected to benefit couples by providing seamless access to top-tier wedding planning services in diverse destinations. With My Event Curator’s commitment to excellence, couples can focus on enjoying their special moments while leaving the complexities of planning in expert hands.Impact on Destination Weddings in IndiaThe nationwide reach of My Event Curator is anticipated to boost India’s reputation as a global hub for destination weddings. The company’s approach blends traditional aesthetics with contemporary trends, offering a wide range of options for couples looking to celebrate in style.About My Event CuratorFounded by Shakti Kavia, My Event Curator is based in Jaipur, India, and specializes in luxury weddings and bespoke event planning. Known for its creative approach and meticulous execution, the company has become a trusted name in the industry, offering personalized services to clients across the globe.For more information, contact My Event Curator at contact@myeventcurator.com or call +91-9783244497.Contact:Shakti KaviaFounder, My Event CuratorEmail: contact@myeventcurator.comPhone: +91-9783244497

