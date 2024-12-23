TruDoc & Dubai Insurance Introduce ‘Vibrance Care’ to Transform Senior Healthcare in the UAE

Introducing Vibrance Care - Revolutionizing senior healthcare in the UAE

A Trailblazing Initiative Redefining Senior Care

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a groundbreaking step for the UAE’s healthcare landscape, TruDoc Healthcare and Dubai Insurance have joined forces to launch "Vibrance Care," an innovative healthcare plan tailored to senior residents.This collaboration empowers seniors with seamless medical care via telehealth technology, reinforcing both organizations’ commitment to enhancing healthcare accessibility and improving the quality of life for the UAE’s senior community.Vibrance Care: A Comprehensive Solution:Vibrance Care addresses the unique healthcare challenges faced by seniors, offering:• Unlimited Teleconsultations: Senior residents can connect with healthcare professionals from home, ensuring continuous care without travel.• Specialized Geriatric Care: Access to geriatric specialists for tailored treatment.• Holistic Health Management: From preventive screenings to chronic disease management, ensuring long-term well-being.This innovative plan seamlessly integrates advanced telehealth technology with Dubai Insurance’s coverage network, delivering a holistic approach that ensures seniors receive comprehensive care wherever they are.Technological Excellence for Better Outcomes:Vibrance Care leverages TruDoc’s state-of-the-art telehealth platform, integrated with Dubai Insurance’s coverage, delivering accessible, comprehensive care. This plan merges technology with robust insurance support, providing quality care when and where needed.• AI-Enabled Chronic Disease Management: Advanced AI and data analytics create personalized care plans, proactively managing chronic conditions. By analyzing patient data, the system anticipates healthcare needs, enabling interventions that improve outcomes and reduce complications.• Secure and Accessible: Top-tier security and user-friendly access ensure patient data protection and easy service utilization.• Scalability: Designed to meet the UAE’s growing senior population.Abdellatif Abuqurah, CEO at Dubai Insurance, said: “At Dubai Insurance, we understand the unique and evolving healthcare needs of the UAE’s ageing population. Vibrance Care is our response to those needs, offering comprehensive coverage that guarantees seniors access to the highest quality of care. Our collaboration with TruDoc Healthcare ensures that seniors can access specialized treatment with ease, empowering them to live healthier, more secure lives.”Abhishek Shah, President at TruDoc Healthcare, said: “Vibrance Care marks a significant step forward. Our AI-enabled chronic disease management ensures proactive, personalized care, improving seniors’ quality of life.”Mahdi Attya, Chief Commercial Officer at TruDoc Healthcare, added: “Partnering with Dubai Insurance and Aster DM enabled a redesigned approach to senior healthcare. By integrating telehealth, robust insurance, and Aster’s network, we provide a holistic solution. Seniors can access consultations, check-ups, or chronic disease management at home, overcoming barriers and delivering timely, individualized, convenient care. This integrated solution ensures that seniors can benefit from advanced resources that promote wellness and independence.”Two Plans:• Plan 1: Annual pharmacy limit of Dh3,000 with 20% co-pay.• Plan 2: Enhanced pharmacy limit of Dh5,000 with 20% co-pay.Shared Benefits of the Senior Parent Plan:• Comprehensive Coverage: Up to Dh150,000, including surgeries, diagnostics, and post-hospitalization treatments.• Teleconsultation Care: Remote consultations with DHA-licensed physicians and referrals for in-person care if needed.• Chronic Disease Management: Automatic enrollment for conditions like diabetes and hypertension, continuous monitoring, and personalized health plans.• At-home Health Check-up: Free comprehensive screening at home within 30 days of activation.• Preventive and Wellness Care: Vaccinations and screenings as per DHA guidelines.• Emergency Coverage: Immediate care and optional transfers to designated hospitals.• Added Benefits: Medication delivery, priority clinic services, and discounts.• Zero Co-pay: No co-pay for teleconsultations or delivered medications.• Face-to-Face Consultations: Easy specialist access through TruDoc referrals.Challenges and Tailored Solutions for Seniors:• Specialized Care for Chronic Diseases and Arthritis: Tailored treatments addressing unique health needs.• Comprehensive Services: From essential screenings to advanced care.• Home-Based Access and Continuous Care: Easy home consultations and follow-ups via TruDoc’s platform.• 24/7 Accessibility: Immediate, round-the-clock access through the TruDoc App or phone (0800878362).About TruDoc HealthcareTruDoc Healthcare, the GCC’s leading telehealth provider, transforms healthcare delivery through innovative, patient-centric solutions. Offering 24/7 access to expert medical consultations and integrated care plans, TruDoc ensures quality, affordable, and accessible healthcare.For details: www.trudocgroup.com About Dubai InsuranceEstablished in 1970, Dubai Insurance is the UAE’s first local insurance company, known for reliability and comprehensive coverage. It offers health, life, and general insurance products, committed to protecting individuals and families across the UAE.For details: www.dubins.ae

