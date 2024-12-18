Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: The extension of the deadline for registration of spaza shops and other food handling outlets

The extension of the deadline for registration of the spaza shops and other food handling outlets, 18 December 2024

Thank you for joining us this morning as we provide an update regarding our work in implementing the action plan to address the challenges arising from food-borne illnesses.

In the address to the nation on the 15th of November 2024, following the deaths of children due to food-borne illnesses, amongst measures adopted by the government, President Ramaphosa outlined a key compliance intervention on the regulation of spaza shops. The President directed that all spaza shops and other food handling facilities must be registered within the municipalities in which they operate within 21 days from the date of his address and that any shop that is not registered within 21 days and does not meet all health standards and requirements is closed.

The 21-day period directed by the President for registering all spaza shops and other food handling outlets ended yesterday (17 December 2024). The government still needs to do more work to ensure that the sector is properly regulated and adheres to health regulations.

The government understands the concerns raised by some stakeholders regarding the registration deadline for spaza shops. However, it must be noted that the initial deadline was set to address the urgent need to ensure compliance with health and safety standards following the tragic incidents of food-borne illnesses. Registration ensures that all spaza shops meet minimum standards, regardless of their past operations.

In considering whether or not to extend the registration deadline, the government considers its commitment to supporting small businesses, prioritising health and safety, ensuring inclusivity and fairness, and maintaining its integrity.

The municipal processes of adopting and adapting the by-laws as gazetted by the Minister of COGTA on the 7th of November 2024 are highly regulated and need a lot of consultation to complete. Nevertheless, a lot of work was done over the 21 days of registration period, as such the following has been achieved: (READ THE TABLE)

In consultation with the President, therefore, the government has resolved to extend the registration deadline for all Spaza Shops and other food-handling outlets to 28 February 2025.

Prior to the revised deadline of 28 February 2025, the government in all its spheres will continue to implement the action plan to address the crisis of foodborne illnesses and the illicit trade of goods across the country.

Those who have registered their businesses and have duly received their acknowledgement of registration still need to undertake a further process to obtain their trading licenses. For this process, Environmental Health Practitioners and other regulatory authorities will still inspect owners of registered food-related trading businesses to ensure that their businesses are eligible to trade.

Notwithstanding the holiday scaling down of operations, municipalities must still reserve capacity to assist those who will be registering. We also urge business owners to continue with their registration process within their respective municipalities and not wait until the next registration deadline.

Business registration

It is essential to explain that the end of this period does not mean that the process is over, a lot still needs to happen for those who have registered their businesses and others who still need to do so.

As the multidisciplinary team dealing with this outbreak, we will continue our efforts to ensure that all food handling facilities, including manufacturers comply with business and health regulatory requirements.

We need to explain that we are dealing with two distinct processes. The 1st process is Business compliance where you need to register the Spaza shops or any food handling business. The second process is compliance with health regulations. This process does not depend on whether you are registered or not. If you don’t comply with the health regulations the business is closed down immediately. Hence 1041 spaza shops have already been closed.

We are aware of some who have encountered obstacles not of their own making, preventing them from complying with the 21-day registration period. We would therefore like to take this opportunity to thank all those who have taken the time to register their businesses. This was an essential step in ensuring that these businesses uphold the dignity and protect the human lives of the public they serve from which they derive their livelihoods. We are, however, also aware that others have just stayed away and ignored the directive to register their businesses. We want to warn that people must register their businesses and subject these to health compliance inspections.

Thus far, the government’s multidisciplinary response and interventions to this outbreak have helped curb the immediate threat and focus on addressing weaknesses in the regulatory environment.

Health interventions

The appointment of 15 health experts to the Ministerial Advisory Committee has now been finalised. This committee will develop medium-to-long-term prevention measures to curb the incidence of foodborne illnesses in the country.

A statement from the Department of Health has been issued with all the names of the members of this panel. The statement can be obtained from the website of the Department of Health at www.health.gov.za

Enforcement and compliance

The multidisciplinary enforcement teams have been on the ground conducting door-to-door compliance checks, intelligence-led operations on warehouses and supermarkets and other food handlers, closures of non-compliant premises, and confiscation of non-compliant or illegal goods.

Inspections of imported food items, medicines, drugs, and pesticides have also been intensified at ports of entry. Heightened surveillance at all 71 ports of entry, especially marine ports in KwaZulu-Natal including Durban, is aimed at preventing the entry of unsafe goods. Recently, 470 Litres of pesticides were seized at a bonded warehouse and denied entry into the country.

A collaborative operational plan involving SARS Customs, the Border Management Authority (BMA), and the Department of Agriculture will be rolled out during the festive season. The plan will target high-risk activities and strengthen enforcement.

Joint law enforcement operations underscore the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring food safety, particularly during the busy festive period.

Public Education and awareness

One of the most important initiatives we have undertaken is the rollout of a public education and awareness campaign aimed at children of school-going age, teachers, and their parents.

It is important that we intensify this campaign, especially during this busy festive season and in preparation for the opening of schools in early January. The messages on food safety and the dangers of pesticides in domestic environments are quite critical in reducing the risk of infections and food contamination.

We call on all our civil society and business partners to amplify these important messages and help educate our community on food safety.

Conclusion

During this period, we have learnt valuable lessons in a short space of time, especially regarding the need for strengthened enforcement of regulation of spaza shops and other small food handling outlets.

We want to emphasise that registration alone does not mean a business is eligible to trade. To obtain a licence or a permit to trade, business owners must comply with all health regulations and municipal by-laws related to conducting a business.

Working together, we can build a safer, healthier, and more equitable food ecosystem for all South Africans.

Thank You

