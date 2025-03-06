Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa send condolences following tragic crash in Free State

The Minister of Transport, Ms. Barbara Creecy, and Deputy Minister Mr. Mkhuleko Hlengwa have expressed and extended their heartfelt sympathies and condolences to the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in a tragic collision on Wednesday morning, which claimed ten (10) lives (9 adults and 1 child).

The fatal crash occurred this morning, Wednesday 05 March, at approximately 03:00 on the N6, approximately 15km south of Reddersburg towards Smithfield in the Free State province. The crash involved a Mercedes Benz City to City bus carrying 33 passengers and a Volvo Truck-Tractor.

The bus was traveling on the N6 from Reddersburg in the direction of Smithfield, whilst the Volvo Truck, with 2 trailers, was traveling from Smithfield towards Reddersburg. Approximately 5km from Reddersdburg, the two vehicles collided in a side swipe type of crash. 22 passengers have been taken to Smithfield Hospital with minor injuries, and 4 passengers and the driver to Pelonomi hospital in a critical condition. All affected passengers will receive trauma counseling.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Road Traffic Management Cooperation and other law enforcement authorities.

Minister Creecy and Deputy Minister Hlengwa have called for extra vigilance on all motorists and road users, particularly with the road and driving conditions as a result of the inclement weather.

The Minister and Deputy Minister have reiterated that the responsibility remains with every motorist, passenger, and road user to ensure their safety on the roads at all times.

Media Contact:

Collen Msibi

National Spokesperson

Cell: 066 476 9015

#GovZAUpdates

