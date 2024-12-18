Publics Works and Infrastructure on Parliament interim home construction begins ahead of 2025 Opening of Parliament and State of The Nation Address

Parliament interim home construction begins ahead of 2025 Opening of Parliament and State of The Nation Address.

DPWI Director-General Sifiso Mdakane witness the site handover for the new interim home for parliament

The plans to provide Parliament with a new temporary home is beginning to take shape. Today, the Director-General of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Sifiso Mdakane conducted the official site hand over for the Dome installation to the contractor in Cape Town.

The Dome will serve as the temporal home for Parliament for the next 24 months whilst Parliament is being rebuilt following the fire that gutted it two years ago. The Dome will be set up at the Niewmeester Parking Site within the Parliamentary Precinct.

The project of setting up the Dome is expected to take 24 days from today, which will be on time for the 2025 opening of Parliament and State of the Nation address.

The project has the blessings of both the Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, MP and the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Dean Macpherson, MP.

The erection of this structure is set to save the state a lot of money in terms of accommodating Parliament in the next two years.

Today eight, twelve Metre containers, carrying all the necessary accessories and parts, which were transported from the Defence Force storage facility in Pretoria to Cape Town, were handed over to commence construction by the DPWI Director-General, Mr Sifiso Mdakane..

The project is being overseen by the Chief Professional Architect from the Prestige Unit of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure and construction experts.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure will provide regular updates until the completion of this project and official handover to Parliament.

