Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,141 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 300,664 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Return of Mary Jane Veloso

PHILIPPINES, December 18 - Press Release
December 18, 2024

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Return of Mary Jane Veloso

The successful negotiations for the return of our kababayan, Mary Jane Veloso, are a testament not only to strong diplomatic relations but also to the government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of our Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Mary Jane's journey was not easy, but her case has been closely followed by the government from the Aquino administration up to the present, culminating in her safe return under the leadership of President Bongbong Marcos.

We call on the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers to continue to monitor the cases of our fellow Filipinos, particularly the 49 OFWs currently on death row, and ensure that they receive the necessary assistance from the government. This could also pave the way for our concerned government agencies to explore legal and diplomatic options, including possible commutation of sentence and allowing them to serve their sentence in the Philippines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Return of Mary Jane Veloso

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more