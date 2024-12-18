PHILIPPINES, December 18 - Press Release

December 18, 2024 Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the Return of Mary Jane Veloso The successful negotiations for the return of our kababayan, Mary Jane Veloso, are a testament not only to strong diplomatic relations but also to the government's unwavering commitment to prioritizing the welfare of our Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs). Mary Jane's journey was not easy, but her case has been closely followed by the government from the Aquino administration up to the present, culminating in her safe return under the leadership of President Bongbong Marcos. We call on the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Migrant Workers to continue to monitor the cases of our fellow Filipinos, particularly the 49 OFWs currently on death row, and ensure that they receive the necessary assistance from the government. This could also pave the way for our concerned government agencies to explore legal and diplomatic options, including possible commutation of sentence and allowing them to serve their sentence in the Philippines.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.