To stop abuse of residency certifications Nancy pushes for tighter verification laws, tech

...says bgy execs face jail term, disqualification if guilty In response to mounting concerns over the abuse of barangay-issued residence certificates in voter registration, Sen. Nancy Binay has underscored the urgent need for legislative action to tighten residency verification using advanced biometric technologies. According to Binay, with political will and technology, the Commission on Election will have an expanded capability to curb flying voters and fraudulent registrations. "Comelec's biometric technology has shown us that multiple registrations can be detected. As a matter of fact, Comelec has already identified around one million voters with double or multiple registrations in 2024 alone. This highlights the scale of fraud in spite of the efforts to address the problems in our present electoral system. I believe there's the necessity of combining stringent legislation with modern technology to nip the problem in the bud," Binay added. Comelec's existing technological measures, such as the Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS), have proven critical in addressing fraudulent voter registrations. Comelec Chairman George Garcia has disclosed at a senate hearing that they have found some barangay officials to have exploited their authority to issue certificates to individuals who do not meet residency requirements, enabling fraudulent registrations and transfers. "Huwag nating hahayaang abusuhin ng ilang mga politiko at opisyal ng barangay ang ganitong modus. We need to safeguard the integrity of our electoral process at the first point of registration. Stricter laws on residency verification coupled with advanced biometric technology is necessary to ensure the credibility of the elections," Binay said. The senator reiterated that the misuse of residence certificates undermines the electoral process and public trust, urging barangay officials to uphold their duties responsibly, emphasizing that accountability and adherence to the law are non-negotiable. "Mabigat na kaso ang kakaharapin ng mga opisyal ng barangay na napatunayang lumabag sa election laws. Sad to say, transferees who make false declarations are likewise not exempt. We have to take note that both parties are under oath and may face criminal liability, including perjury, under the Revised Penal Code, and election offenses under the Omnibus Election Code," she emphasized. In Makati alone, Comelec has identified nearly 57,000 individuals who transferred their voter registration using barangay residence certificates to facilitate their transfers, some of whom to areas where they are not actual residents. "Let this serve as a warning: election laws are in place for a reason. Anyone who manipulates the system will be held accountable," Binay pointed out, adding that barangay officials and registrant transferees that a jail term of one to six years await those who violate election laws.

