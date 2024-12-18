Hematology Analyzer Market Worth $3.94 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, ID, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Hematology Analyzer Market Generated $1.96 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $3.94 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.3% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an in-depth analysis of market size, future estimations, emerging and current trends, and key players.Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13999 Technological developments, increase in demand for automated hematology analyzers, and rise in preference toward high sensitivity hematology analyzers are the factors that drive the global hematology analyzer market. On the other hand, high cost of hematology analyzers due to advanced features and automation and strict regulatory policies hinder the market growth. However, growth opportunities in developing economies are expected to offer profitable opportunities to the market players.The report segments the global hematology analyzer market on the basis of end-user, product & services, type, and region.Based on product & services, the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than half of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the instruments segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2030.Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13999 Based on the type, the fully automated hematology analyzer segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourth of the global hematology analyzer market. The same segment is expected to lead during the forecast period, manifesting a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. The report also covers the semi-automated hematology analyzer segment.Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.Leading players of the global hematology analyzer market analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.), Boule Diagnostics AB, Hobira Ltd, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, Stratec SE (Diatron MI Plc.), Nihon Kohden Corporation, and Sysmex Corporation.About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

