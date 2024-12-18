Ilham Aliyev was interviewed by Dmitry Kiselev, Director General of “Rossiya Segodnya” International News Agency

AZERBAIJAN, December 18 - Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, made a phone call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of the Republic of Türkiye, on December 10.

During the conversation, the two leaders highlighted the steady development of Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherly and...

10 December 2024, 17:35